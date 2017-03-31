Yankees vs. Rays start time, probable starters, TV channel, live stream info, odds: How to watch MLB Opening Day 2017

Baseball’s new year is officially upon us. On Sunday, six teams will begin their regular-season schedule -- a 162-game march that will lead the good and lucky to October.

Here’s how you can watch one of those games -- the one between the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays.

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

Where: Tropicana Field

TV: ESPN

Streaming: MLB.tv, WatchESPN

Odds: TBA

Regular-season baseball is here. USATSI

The probables

The Yankees will send Tanaka to the mound for his third consecutive Opening Day start. Last season, he finished seventh in Cy Young Award voting thanks to a 142 ERA+ and 4.58 strikeout-to-walk ratio. There were murmurs about down velocity earlier in the spring. Tanaka has already shown he’s capable of making adjustments, however, so we’ll see if he can do that again in 2017.

Chris Archer SP / Tampa Bay

Opposing Tanaka will be Archer, who is also making his third consecutive Opening Day start. Unlike Tanaka, Archer is coming off an uncharacteristically poor season -- particularly in the first half. The good news for the Rays is that Archer pitched better than his 9-19 record suggested -- look for him to author a good bounce-back season behind his high-grade fastball-slider combination.