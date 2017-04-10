Yankees vs. Rays start time, probable starters, TV channel, live stream info, odds: How to watch Yankees home opener 2017

We’re now a week into the new regular season. That means a few more teams are enjoying their home openers.

Here’s how you can watch one of those home openers -- this one between the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees.

When: 1:05 p.m. ET

Where: Yankee Stadium

TV: YES (Yankees broadcast), SunSports (Rays broadcast)

Streaming: MLB.tv

Odds: NYY -145 (risk 145 to win 100)

This place is open for baseball again. USATSI

Here’s a look at Monday’s pitching matchup.

Alex Cobb SP / Tampa Bay

Cobb put forth an impressive first outing, tossing 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball against the Yankees. He struck out four and walked one while allowing four hits, including a home run. Cobb pitches off his low-90s sinker, using his splitter as his go-to secondary pitch. He’ll also use a curveball, primarily to begin at-bats.

In his season debut, Pineda continued his trend of frustrating onlookers. His cutter-slider combination is high quality, yet he’s becoming the poster child for why FIP is an imperfect metric. In Pineda’s case, he’s way more hittable than he should be -- to wit, last time out he allowed eight hits and four runs in 3 2/3 innings. Perhaps the second try against the Rays will go better.