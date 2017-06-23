Yes, Yoenis Cespedes was mad about Yasiel Puig's home run trot and that's funny

Baseball's most recent controversy involving unwritten rules and standards of decorum unfolded in Los Angeles on Wednesday. In fourth inning of the Mets-Dodgers game, L.A. outfielder Yasiel Puig hit a home run and then made a point of admiring said home run. As you can see, a number of Mets were less than pleased ...

We've already convened a Kangaroo Court on this matter and ruled against the Mets' delicate sensibilities on display above. So even though final, last, and authoritative judgment has been passed, it's worth revisiting that little convo among Puig, Jose Reyes, and Yoenis Cespedes. Via Matt Ehalt of NorthJersey.com, Reyes says Cespedes was particularly annoyed by relevant baseball events ...

"Yo was hot," Reyes said. "You have to be better than that and make people respect you as a player. You can pimp your homer, most of the players in the big leagues, they do something. If you stand up, stand up and run, not stand up and walk like five steps."

Players are of course entitled to whatever opinion they wish to hold on this matter, but, as noted previously in this space, Cespedes' positioning himself as a bastion of post-homer humility is a bit rich.

So, you know: Physician, heal thyself. As noted in our Kangaroo Court filings, though, none of this probably happens if the Mets weren't cranky about being a bad team. That's pretty much what Willmer Flores said, after all.