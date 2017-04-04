Yoan Moncada's Twinkie habit? Alexei Ramirez did worse with a donut

The internet content consumer will recall recent true lore regarding White Sox prospect Yoan Moncada and his prior life as a Twinkie-wrecker . By way of reminder, Moncada in his early stateside days would on occasion chomp a swath through 85 Twinkies in a week. This, of course, is both impressive and contrary to best practices.

Anyhow, it seems possible that former White Sox and fellow Cuban defector Alexei Ramirez is unimpressed by Mr. Moncada’s culinary choices. Via MLB.com’s Scott Merkin, here’s what Sox GM Rick Hahn had to say about Mr. Ramirez’s #snacklife ...

“When we had [Ramirez’s] debut in Cleveland, his Major League debut, he pregamed with two Krispy Kremes with mayonnaise in between,” a smiling Hahn said before Monday’s White Sox season opener against the Tigers was rained out. “He put them together and enjoyed that for his pregame meal. So we’re not unaccustomed to the transition in his diet.”

So in essence that’s a sandwich made out of donuts and mayonnaise. Welcome to America, where the opportunities are as bountiful as the fields of donuts and mayonnaise.

Also, know that this scribe attempted to undertake some actual high-level journalism ...

@krispykreme Regarding this story, what's your position when it comes to putting mayonnaise on donuts? https://t.co/PH8ZVBuQaK — Dayn Perry (@daynperry) April 4, 2017

However, the donut-smiths of note have yet to respond.

Anyway, the point is that Moncada must respond by removing the creme filling from his 85 weekly Twinkies with a drinking straw and then using a piping bag to refill those Twinkie husks with room-temp Hellman’s. There is no other way.