Yoenis Cespedes to return Saturday from DL, giving Mets some much-needed help

The 2017 season is not going according to plan for the New York Mets. Not at all.

Rather than be in position to go to the postseason for the third consecutive season, the Mets came into Friday in fourth place in the NL East at 25-32. They're 12 games back of the first-place Washington Nationals and nine games back of the second wild-card spot. Ouch.

The good news is the Mets are about to get a big lineup boost. Saturday afternoon, Yoenis Cespedes will return from the disabled list after missing 37 games with a hamstring injury.

The Mets announced that they will activate Yoenis Cespedes as their 26th man for tomorrow's doubleheader. He's been out since April 27. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) June 9, 2017

Now that Cespedes is coming back, manager Terry Collins will have to decide how to dole out outfield playing time. Here are his options:

Jay Bruce: .250/.322/.514 (120 OPS+) with 15 HR and 40 RBI in 54 games.

.250/.322/.514 (120 OPS+) with 15 HR and 40 RBI in 54 games. Yoenis Cespedes: .270/.373/.619 (160 OPS+) with 6 HR and 10 RBI in 21 games.

.270/.373/.619 (160 OPS+) with 6 HR and 10 RBI in 21 games. Michael Conforto: .303/.414/.618 (172 OPS+) with 14 HR and 36 RBI in 53 games.

.303/.414/.618 (172 OPS+) with 14 HR and 36 RBI in 53 games. Curtis Granderson: .200/.287/.368 (75 OPS+) with 5 HR and 21 RBI in 56 games.

.200/.287/.368 (75 OPS+) with 5 HR and 21 RBI in 56 games. Juan Lagares: .260/.325/.384 (90 OPS+) with 2 HR and 3 RBI in 40 games.

Lagares is the fourth outfielder and will continue to be the fourth outfielder. That's the easy part. Figuring out how to use Bruce, Cespedes, Conforto, and Granderson is where it can get a bit tricky.

Then again, Granderson's numbers are so bad that sitting him should be an easy decision. Then again (again), Granderson has hit .270/.378/.540 with 10 doubles and five home runs over the last month, so it's not like he's been bad all season. He had a terrible start before going back to being the same ol' Curtis Granderson early last month.

Yoenis Cespedes will return to the Mets on Saturday. USATSI

I know one thing for sure: Cespedes and Conforto have to play. Have to. It's not up for discussion. They are the two best and most impactful position players on the roster. The Mets have dug themselves a pretty big hole in the standings. Their best chance at getting back into the race involves getting Cespedes and Conforto into the lineup as much as possible.

That means Collins has to squeeze Bruce and Granderson (and Lagares) into one outfield spot. These things usually have a way of working themselves out -- the Mets had the same problem coming into the season, then Cespedes got hurt -- and, of course, having too many good players is not a "problem." It's a luxury.

For now, the Mets will happily welcome Cespedes back from the disabled list. They need all the help they can get.