You can already buy a card of Adam Jones' World Baseball Classic homer-robbing catch

Jones took a home run away from Orioles teammate Manny Machado

In case you missed it, Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones made a thrilling catch in Saturday night’s World Baseball Classic game against the Dominican Republic, robbing O’s teammate Manny Machado of a home run.

For those who collect baseball cards and the like, and want Jones’s catch immortalized in their collection -- well, you’re in luck. Topps is selling a limited edition card for $9.99 until Monday afternoon (hat tip to Cut4). It looks a little something like this:

screenshot-2017-03-19-at-4-48-00-pm.png
Adam Jones’ catch now has a baseball card. Topps

While that’s not everyone’s favorite photo of the catch , it’s a good one all the same. Just don’t expect Buck Showalter to be happy about a certain fan’s exclusion

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
Bracket Games