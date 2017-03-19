You can already buy a card of Adam Jones' World Baseball Classic homer-robbing catch
Jones took a home run away from Orioles teammate Manny Machado
In case you missed it, Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones made a thrilling catch in Saturday night’s World Baseball Classic game against the Dominican Republic, robbing O’s teammate Manny Machado of a home run.
For those who collect baseball cards and the like, and want Jones’s catch immortalized in their collection -- well, you’re in luck. Topps is selling a limited edition card for $9.99 until Monday afternoon (hat tip to Cut4). It looks a little something like this:
While that’s not everyone’s favorite photo of the catch , it’s a good one all the same. Just don’t expect Buck Showalter to be happy about a certain fan’s exclusion .
