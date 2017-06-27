You can now bet on whether the Mets will call up Tim Tebow this season

Quarterback turned outfielder Tim Tebow has been promoted from the low Class-A Columbia Fireflies to the high Class-A St. Lucie Mets, the club announced this weekend. The move had been rumored for weeks.

Tebow, 29, is hitting .220/.311/.336 with three home runs in 64 games this year, so it would be a stretch to say he earned the promotion based on his performance. The Mets will never admit it, but the move is financially motivated. The Mets do not own the Columbia franchise, but they do own the St. Lucie team, which means all the extra ticket and merchandise revenue goes directly into their pocket.

Anyway, Tebow is one step closer to the big leagues. To honor the occasion, the folks at Bovada have released betting odds on how high up the organizational ladder Tebow will climb this season. Here are the betting lines:

YES NO Will Tebow receive a plate appearance in Double-A? +400 (4/1) -600 (1/6) Will Tebow receive a plate appearance in Triple-A? +1000 (10/1) -2500 (1/25) Will Tebow receive a plate appearance in MLB? +1500 (15/1) -5000 (1/50)

Those 15/1 odds that Tebow will receive an MLB plate appearances this season mean you have to bet $1 to win $15. Conversely, if you decide to bet against Tebow receiving an MLB plate appearance, you have to bet $50 to win $1.

My unsolicited advice: Put some money on Tebow getting an MLB plate appearance. This is all clearly a publicity stunt. The Mets are out of the race and are already talking about trading veterans at the deadline. I think the chances of Tebow getting called up for the final homestand in September are much higher than anyone may think.