Cleveland Indians

94-67 Overall | 1st AL Central
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Indians.2627771853.84
AL Central2nd1st3rd1st
American League 3rd2nd10th2nd

Schedule

Sat Oct 15
W 2 - 1TOR
Recap
Mon Oct 17
W 4 - 2at TOR
Recap
Tue Oct 18
L 5 - 1at TOR
Recap
Wed Oct 19
W 3 - 0at TOR
Recap
Tue Oct 25
W 6 - 0CHC
Recap
Wed Oct 26
L 5 - 1CHC
Recap
Fri Oct 28
W 1 - 0at CHC
Recap
Sat Oct 29
W 7 - 2at CHC
Recap
Sun Oct 30
L 3 - 2at CHC
Recap
Tue Nov 1
L 9 - 3CHC
Recap
Wed Nov 2
L 8 - 7CHC
Recap

Standings

AL
Central		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Cleveland81-6094-67
Detroit73-6886-75
Kansas City71-7181-81
Chicago69-7378-84
Minnesota51-9159-103
Indians' Michael Brantley: Ahead of schedule in rehab
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Brantley (shoulder) says he is ahead of schedule in his rehab and is hitting off a tee every day, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

This is more positive news for Brantley on the rehab front. He's currently doing two hitting sessions per day and says he feels better than he did at this time last year. The contingent goal is for Brantley to resume normal baseball activities by the end of spring training, but the outfielder cautions he won't rush anything.

Indians' Jesus Aguilar: Designated for assignment
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Aguilar was designated for assignment by the Indians on Thursday, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

After claiming Riching Shaffer off waivers from the Reds, the Indians had to make a corresponding move to make room, and Aguilar was the roster casualty. The 26-year-old has struggled in scattered MLB appearances with the Indians, slashing just .172/.234/.190 across 58 at-bats.

Indians' Richie Shaffer: Claimed by Indians
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Shaffer was claimed off waivers by the Indians on Thursday.

This is the fifth stop so far this offseason for Shaffer, and quite possibly not the last. The 25-year-old slashed .227/.329/.367 with 11 homers in 428 at-bats with the Rays' Triple-A affiliate in 2016, and will merely add depth at first base if he is able to break camp with the big league club.

Indians' Austin Jackson: Signs minor league deal with Indians
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Jackson (knee) and the Indians agreed to terms on a minor league deal Wednesday, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.

The soon-to-be 30-year-old has spent time with the Mariners, Cubs and White Sox over the last two seasons after moving on from a three-plus-year stint in Detroit. Jackson, who underwent surgery in June to repair a torn meniscus, appeared in 54 games for the White Sox in 2016, hitting .254 with 18 RBI, 17 walks and 39 strikeouts in 203 plate appearances. While his deal with Cleveland is a minor league pact, it includes roughly $4 million in incentives as well as an opt-out should things not go Jackson's way in spring training. If Jackson fares well, he'll have a chance to make the Opening Day roster as a right-handed-hitting center fielder who would provide insurance behind Michael Brantley (shoulder).

Indians' Kelvin De La Cruz: Inks minor league deal with Indians
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

De La Cruz signed a minor league contract with Cleveland on Wednesday.

The left-hander, who last pitched in 2015 in the Mexican League, returns to an organization with whom he spent five years earlier in his career. De La Cruz has a 4.34 ERA and 1.47 WHIP over nine minor league seasons, and will be hard pressed to get a roster spot out of spring training.

2016 Team Leaders
Full Team Statistics

