Cleveland Indians

94-67 Overall | 1st AL Central
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Indians.2627771853.84
AL Central2nd1st3rd1st
American League 3rd2nd10th2nd

Schedule

Sat Oct 15
W 2 - 1TOR
Recap
Mon Oct 17
W 4 - 2at TOR
Recap
Tue Oct 18
L 5 - 1at TOR
Recap
Wed Oct 19
W 3 - 0at TOR
Recap
Tue Oct 25
W 6 - 0CHC
Recap
Wed Oct 26
L 5 - 1CHC
Recap
Fri Oct 28
W 1 - 0at CHC
Recap
Sat Oct 29
W 7 - 2at CHC
Recap
Sun Oct 30
L 3 - 2at CHC
Recap
Tue Nov 1
L 9 - 3CHC
Recap
Wed Nov 2
L 8 - 7CHC
Recap

Standings

AL
Central		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Cleveland81-6094-67
Detroit73-6886-75
Kansas City71-7181-81
Chicago69-7378-84
Minnesota51-9159-103
1482458286
Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Joins Indians on three-year deal
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Encarnacion agreed to a three-year, $65 million contract with the Indians on Thursday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

The deal includes a team option for a fourth year. Encarnacion will presumably replace Mike Napoli at first base for the American League champs and become the primary run-producing force in the heart of the batting order. He hit .263/.357/529 with 42 homers and 127 RBI in his final year with Toronto, earning his third All-Star selection. As he enters his age-34 season, Encarnacion continues to walk at an elite clip and his hard-contact rate has held steady, so there's little reason to expect a dramatic decline in production despite the move to a more pitcher-friendly home park.

1482260766
Indians' Nick Goody: Traded to Cleveland
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Goody was traded to the Indians for a player to be named later or cash considerations Tuesday.

The 25-year-old was designated for assignment earlier in the month to make room on the 40-man roster for Aroldis Chapman, but he'll get a new chance to crack the majors with this change of scenery. Goody possesses excellent strikeout numbers and some major league experience, but his lack of control and trouble with home runs could leave him in the minors for much of the 2017 season.

1482248166
Indians' Chris Colabello: Signs minor league deal with Indians
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Colabello signed a minor league deal, which includes a spring training invite, with the Indians on Tuesday, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

The 33-year-old has spent the last two seasons with the Blue Jays organization, but he appeared in only 10 games for the big league club in 2016, due in part to serving an 80-game PED suspension. In 45 minor league contests, mostly at Triple-A, Colabello compiled a meager .185/.254/.293 slash line with 12 RBI and 51 strikeouts. Expectations will be low for Colabello, but the Indians will hope he can regain the form that saw him hit .321 with 54 RBI in 101 major league games in 2015.

1482168726
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Says he's back to 100 percent
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Carrasco (hand) said Monday that he's been throwing for two weeks and is "100 percent right now," Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander has been working back from a non-displaced fracture of the fifth metacarpal on his right hand, but should be considered fully healthy going forward. The plan is for Carrasco to continue working out on his own through the end of January, after which he'll report to the team's facility in Arizona.

2016 Team Leaders
RBIMike Napoli , 1B101
RFrancisco Lindor , SS99
Full Team Statistics

