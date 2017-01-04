Cleveland Indians

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Indians
|.262
|777
|185
|3.84
|AL Central
|2nd
|1st
|3rd
|1st
|American League
|3rd
|2nd
|10th
|2nd
Sat Oct 15
|W 2 - 1
|TOR
Recap
Mon Oct 17
|W 4 - 2
|at TOR
Recap
Tue Oct 18
|L 5 - 1
|at TOR
Recap
Wed Oct 19
|W 3 - 0
|at TOR
Recap
Tue Oct 25
|W 6 - 0
|CHC
Recap
Wed Oct 26
|L 5 - 1
|CHC
Recap
Fri Oct 28
|W 1 - 0
|at CHC
Recap
Sat Oct 29
|W 7 - 2
|at CHC
Recap
Sun Oct 30
|L 3 - 2
|at CHC
Recap
Tue Nov 1
|L 9 - 3
|CHC
Recap
Wed Nov 2
|L 8 - 7
|CHC
Recap
|AL
Central
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Cleveland
|81-60
|94-67
|Detroit
|73-68
|86-75
|Kansas City
|71-71
|81-81
|Chicago
|69-73
|78-84
|Minnesota
|51-91
|59-103
Escobar was designated for assignment by the Indians on Thursday, MLB.com's Jordan Bastian reports.
Escobar was claimed by the Indians in mid-November to provide bullpen depth, but will ultimately be deemed expendable, as the team needed his roster spot to make room for free agent slugger Edwin Encarnacion's official signing. If he doesn't get claimed off waivers by a team looking for left-handed bullpen depth, Escobar could elect to remain with the organization in the minors.
Brantley (shoulder) began taking non-contact swings over the holiday break, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
A September report shed doubt on Brantley's four-month timetable, suggesting he could miss significant time in 2017, but the Indians have been adamant that Brantley will be ready for spring training. He played in just 11 games last season before being shut back down and ultimately undergoing a second shoulder surgery. Brantley turns 30 in May.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Jose Ramirez , 3B
|.312
|HR
|Mike Napoli , 1B
|34
|RBI
|Mike Napoli , 1B
|101
|OBP
|Carlos Santana , DH
|.366
|SLG
|Carlos Santana , DH
|.498
|R
|Francisco Lindor , SS
|99
|SB
|Rajai Davis , CF
|43
|W
|Corey Kluber , SP
|18
|ERA
|Corey Kluber , SP
|3.14
|WHIP
|Corey Kluber , SP
|1.06
|K
|Corey Kluber , SP
|227
|SV
|Cody Allen , RP
|32
|Full Team Statistics
