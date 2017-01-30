  • My Scores
Cleveland Indians

94-67 Overall | 1st AL Central
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Indians.2627771853.84
AL Central2nd1st3rd1st
American League 3rd2nd10th2nd

Schedule

Sat Oct 15
W 2 - 1TOR
Recap
Mon Oct 17
W 4 - 2at TOR
Recap
Tue Oct 18
L 5 - 1at TOR
Recap
Wed Oct 19
W 3 - 0at TOR
Recap
Tue Oct 25
W 6 - 0CHC
Recap
Wed Oct 26
L 5 - 1CHC
Recap
Fri Oct 28
W 1 - 0at CHC
Recap
Sat Oct 29
W 7 - 2at CHC
Recap
Sun Oct 30
L 3 - 2at CHC
Recap
Tue Nov 1
L 9 - 3CHC
Recap
Wed Nov 2
L 8 - 7CHC
Recap

Standings

AL
Central		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Cleveland81-6094-67
Detroit73-6886-75
Kansas City71-7181-81
Chicago69-7378-84
Minnesota51-9159-103
1486069744
Indians' Richie Shaffer: Will attend Indians camp
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Shaffer received an invitation to attend spring training.

Shaffer spent the 2016 season with the Rays and split the season between Triple-A Durham and the big club. However, his performance was unimpressive at both spots. Over 20 games with the big club, he hit just .250 and struck out in 33 percent of his at-bats.


1486069623
Brewers' Jesus Aguilar: Claimed by Milwaukee
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Aguilar was claimed off waivers by the Brewers on Thursday.

The 26-year-old was designated for assignment by the Indians last week, where he slashed .72/.234/.190 in 64 plate appearances across parts of three years. He fared well in Triple-A last season, hitting .247/.319/.472 across 578 plate appearances while mashing 30 homers in the process. He'll primarily offer organizational depth at first and third base in 2017.


1486065783
Indians' Boone Logan: Headed to Cleveland pending physical
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Logan agreed to a one-year contract with the Indians on Thursday pending a physical, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports.

The deal also includes a club option for 2018, but regardless of the terms, this move is big for Cleveland's bullpen. Although they already have one of the best lefties in the game residing in their bullpen (Andrew Miller) as well as Ryan Merritt and Shawn Morimando competing for innings, Logan has been one of the top LOOGY's in the league for quite some time, most recently holding opposing lefties to a .142 batting average while posting a 40:9 K:BB in 119 chances. The 32-year-old may not be as prominent of a piece as he was in the Rockies bullpen, but he should continue to eat up a significant number of innings if he can continue to get left-handed hitters out consistently.


1486063863
Indians' Tyler Naquin: Working to improve mobility
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Naquin added mobility exercises to his offseason workout routine, Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports.

Increased mobility would go a long way for Naquin, whose defensive struggles are part of the reason he's not ready for an everyday role. Strong outfield play would help mask some of his offensive deficiencies, like the terrible 31-percent strikeout rate and the 0.3 BB/K he posted in 2016. The departures of Coco Crisp and Rajai Davis, paired with Michael Brantley's ongoing recovery from shoulder surgery, creates more openings in the team's outfield. On the other hand, there's still plenty of competition to impede Naquin's at-bat total if the youngster doesn't improve defensively.


1486053543
Indians' Shawn Morimando: Eyeing big league job in 2017
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Morimando is in line for innings out of the bullpen in 2017, Keith Law of ESPN reports.

Morimando made his MLB debut last season when he appeared in two games for the Indians. He's a four-pitch guy who's touched 95 mph in short stints, but is mostly average across the board. The southpaw was drafted in 2011 by the Tribe and has compiled a 50-45 record with a 3.25 ERA and 1.31 WHIP over 132 minor league starts. Moving to the bullpen would be a big adjustment, but the team has a surfeit of starters at the moment. With Andrew Miller being used as a late-inning arm, the Indians could use another lefty to complement Ryan Merritt in a mid-relief role.


2016 Team Leaders
AVGJose Ramirez , 3B.312
HRMike Napoli , 1B34
RBIMike Napoli , 1B101
OBPCarlos Santana , DH.366
SLGCarlos Santana , DH.498
RFrancisco Lindor , SS99
SBRajai Davis , CF43
WCorey Kluber , SP18
ERACorey Kluber , SP3.14
WHIPCorey Kluber , SP1.06
KCorey Kluber , SP227
SVCody Allen , RP32
Full Team Statistics

More Indians

