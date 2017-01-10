  • My Scores
Full MLB
Scoreboard

Cleveland Indians

94-67 Overall | 1st AL Central
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Indians.2627771853.84
AL Central2nd1st3rd1st
American League 3rd2nd10th2nd

Schedule

Sat Oct 15
W 2 - 1TOR
Recap
Mon Oct 17
W 4 - 2at TOR
Recap
Tue Oct 18
L 5 - 1at TOR
Recap
Wed Oct 19
W 3 - 0at TOR
Recap
Tue Oct 25
W 6 - 0CHC
Recap
Wed Oct 26
L 5 - 1CHC
Recap
Fri Oct 28
W 1 - 0at CHC
Recap
Sat Oct 29
W 7 - 2at CHC
Recap
Sun Oct 30
L 3 - 2at CHC
Recap
Tue Nov 1
L 9 - 3CHC
Recap
Wed Nov 2
L 8 - 7CHC
Recap

Standings

AL
Central		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Cleveland81-6094-67
Detroit73-6886-75
Kansas City71-7181-81
Chicago69-7378-84
Minnesota51-9159-103
1484498766
Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Avoids arbitration with Indians
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Chisenhall avoided arbitration on Friday by signing a one-year, $4.3 million deal with the Indians, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Chisenhall is coming off of a productive offensive season with the Indians in which he slashed .286/.328/.439 over 126 games as the team's primary right fielder. His defense was a bit shaky at times in 2016, but his aptitude at the plate should afford him consistent at-bats again heading into the 2017 season.

1484347207
Indians' Travis Banwart: Signs minor league deal with Indians
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Banwart signed a minor league deal with the Indians on Friday that includes an invitation to spring training.

He played the past two seasons overseas and has never reached the major leagues, despite toiling in the minors for a seven-year span from 2007 to 2014. Look for him to provide organizational bullpen depth at Triple-A.

1484347087
Indians' Steve Delabar: Signs minor league deal with Indians
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Delabar signed a minor league deal with the Indians on Friday that includes an invitation to spring training.

The 33-year-old righty has not been an effective big league reliever since 2013. He will offer organizational bullpen depth, likely starting the year at Triple-A.

1484334366
Indians' Danny Salazar: Avoids arbitration
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Salazar agreed to a one-year, $3.4 million contract with the Indians on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

Salazar was cruising through what looked destined to be a career year, posting sub-2.50 ERAs in each of the first three months. Unfortunately, elbow and forearm issues derailed his season. While Salazar did make it back for the World Series, he served as a long reliever rather than as a starter. If 100 percent healthy, he should return to the rotation his spring.

1484332326
Indians' Bryan Shaw: Avoids arbitration with Indians, agrees to $4.6 million deal
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Shaw and the Indians avoided arbitration on Friday with a $4.6 million deal, Jon Heyman of CBS Sports reports.

Shaw was a valuable member of the daunting Cleveland bullpen in 2016, leading the league in appearances with 75 while posting a strong 3.24 ERA. This should be his final round of arbitration, with the 29-year-old likely hitting free agency next offseason.

2016 Team Leaders
AVGJose Ramirez , 3B.312
HRMike Napoli , 1B34
RBIMike Napoli , 1B101
OBPCarlos Santana , DH.366
SLGCarlos Santana , DH.498
RFrancisco Lindor , SS99
SBRajai Davis , CF43
WCorey Kluber , SP18
ERACorey Kluber , SP3.14
WHIPCorey Kluber , SP1.06
KCorey Kluber , SP227
SVCody Allen , RP32
Full Team Statistics

