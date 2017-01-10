Cleveland Indians

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Indians
|.262
|777
|185
|3.84
|AL Central
|2nd
|1st
|3rd
|1st
|American League
|3rd
|2nd
|10th
|2nd
Sat Oct 15
|W 2 - 1
|TOR
Mon Oct 17
|W 4 - 2
|at TOR
Tue Oct 18
|L 5 - 1
|at TOR
Wed Oct 19
|W 3 - 0
|at TOR
Tue Oct 25
|W 6 - 0
|CHC
Wed Oct 26
|L 5 - 1
|CHC
Fri Oct 28
|W 1 - 0
|at CHC
Sat Oct 29
|W 7 - 2
|at CHC
Sun Oct 30
|L 3 - 2
|at CHC
Tue Nov 1
|L 9 - 3
|CHC
Wed Nov 2
|L 8 - 7
|CHC
|AL
Central
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Cleveland
|81-60
|94-67
|Detroit
|73-68
|86-75
|Kansas City
|71-71
|81-81
|Chicago
|69-73
|78-84
|Minnesota
|51-91
|59-103
Chisenhall avoided arbitration on Friday by signing a one-year, $4.3 million deal with the Indians, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Chisenhall is coming off of a productive offensive season with the Indians in which he slashed .286/.328/.439 over 126 games as the team's primary right fielder. His defense was a bit shaky at times in 2016, but his aptitude at the plate should afford him consistent at-bats again heading into the 2017 season.
Banwart signed a minor league deal with the Indians on Friday that includes an invitation to spring training.
He played the past two seasons overseas and has never reached the major leagues, despite toiling in the minors for a seven-year span from 2007 to 2014. Look for him to provide organizational bullpen depth at Triple-A.
Salazar was cruising through what looked destined to be a career year, posting sub-2.50 ERAs in each of the first three months. Unfortunately, elbow and forearm issues derailed his season. While Salazar did make it back for the World Series, he served as a long reliever rather than as a starter. If 100 percent healthy, he should return to the rotation his spring.
Shaw and the Indians avoided arbitration on Friday with a $4.6 million deal, Jon Heyman of CBS Sports reports.
Shaw was a valuable member of the daunting Cleveland bullpen in 2016, leading the league in appearances with 75 while posting a strong 3.24 ERA. This should be his final round of arbitration, with the 29-year-old likely hitting free agency next offseason.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Jose Ramirez , 3B
|.312
|HR
|Mike Napoli , 1B
|34
|RBI
|Mike Napoli , 1B
|101
|OBP
|Carlos Santana , DH
|.366
|SLG
|Carlos Santana , DH
|.498
|R
|Francisco Lindor , SS
|99
|SB
|Rajai Davis , CF
|43
|W
|Corey Kluber , SP
|18
|ERA
|Corey Kluber , SP
|3.14
|WHIP
|Corey Kluber , SP
|1.06
|K
|Corey Kluber , SP
|227
|SV
|Cody Allen , RP
|32
