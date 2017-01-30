Cleveland Indians

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Indians
|.262
|777
|185
|3.84
|AL Central
|2nd
|1st
|3rd
|1st
|American League
|3rd
|2nd
|10th
|2nd
Sat Oct 15
|W 2 - 1
|TOR
Recap
Mon Oct 17
|W 4 - 2
|at TOR
Recap
Tue Oct 18
|L 5 - 1
|at TOR
Recap
Wed Oct 19
|W 3 - 0
|at TOR
Recap
Tue Oct 25
|W 6 - 0
|CHC
Recap
Wed Oct 26
|L 5 - 1
|CHC
Recap
Fri Oct 28
|W 1 - 0
|at CHC
Recap
Sat Oct 29
|W 7 - 2
|at CHC
Recap
Sun Oct 30
|L 3 - 2
|at CHC
Recap
Tue Nov 1
|L 9 - 3
|CHC
Recap
Wed Nov 2
|L 8 - 7
|CHC
Recap
|AL
Central
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Cleveland
|81-60
|94-67
|Detroit
|73-68
|86-75
|Kansas City
|71-71
|81-81
|Chicago
|69-73
|78-84
|Minnesota
|51-91
|59-103
Shaffer received an invitation to attend spring training.
Shaffer spent the 2016 season with the Rays and split the season between Triple-A Durham and the big club. However, his performance was unimpressive at both spots. Over 20 games with the big club, he hit just .250 and struck out in 33 percent of his at-bats.
Aguilar was claimed off waivers by the Brewers on Thursday.
The 26-year-old was designated for assignment by the Indians last week, where he slashed .72/.234/.190 in 64 plate appearances across parts of three years. He fared well in Triple-A last season, hitting .247/.319/.472 across 578 plate appearances while mashing 30 homers in the process. He'll primarily offer organizational depth at first and third base in 2017.
The deal also includes a club option for 2018, but regardless of the terms, this move is big for Cleveland's bullpen. Although they already have one of the best lefties in the game residing in their bullpen (Andrew Miller) as well as Ryan Merritt and Shawn Morimando competing for innings, Logan has been one of the top LOOGY's in the league for quite some time, most recently holding opposing lefties to a .142 batting average while posting a 40:9 K:BB in 119 chances. The 32-year-old may not be as prominent of a piece as he was in the Rockies bullpen, but he should continue to eat up a significant number of innings if he can continue to get left-handed hitters out consistently.
Naquin added mobility exercises to his offseason workout routine, Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports.
Increased mobility would go a long way for Naquin, whose defensive struggles are part of the reason he's not ready for an everyday role. Strong outfield play would help mask some of his offensive deficiencies, like the terrible 31-percent strikeout rate and the 0.3 BB/K he posted in 2016. The departures of Coco Crisp and Rajai Davis, paired with Michael Brantley's ongoing recovery from shoulder surgery, creates more openings in the team's outfield. On the other hand, there's still plenty of competition to impede Naquin's at-bat total if the youngster doesn't improve defensively.
Morimando made his MLB debut last season when he appeared in two games for the
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Jose Ramirez , 3B
|.312
|HR
|Mike Napoli , 1B
|34
|RBI
|Mike Napoli , 1B
|101
|OBP
|Carlos Santana , DH
|.366
|SLG
|Carlos Santana , DH
|.498
|R
|Francisco Lindor , SS
|99
|SB
|Rajai Davis , CF
|43
|W
|Corey Kluber , SP
|18
|ERA
|Corey Kluber , SP
|3.14
|WHIP
|Corey Kluber , SP
|1.06
|K
|Corey Kluber , SP
|227
|SV
|Cody Allen , RP
|32
|Full Team Statistics
