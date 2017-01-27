  • My Scores
  • NFL
  • MLB
  • NHL
  • NBA
Full MLB
Scoreboard

Cleveland Indians

94-67 Overall | 1st AL Central
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Indians.2627771853.84
AL Central2nd1st3rd1st
American League 3rd2nd10th2nd

Schedule

Sat Oct 15
W 2 - 1TOR
Recap
Mon Oct 17
W 4 - 2at TOR
Recap
Tue Oct 18
L 5 - 1at TOR
Recap
Wed Oct 19
W 3 - 0at TOR
Recap
Tue Oct 25
W 6 - 0CHC
Recap
Wed Oct 26
L 5 - 1CHC
Recap
Fri Oct 28
W 1 - 0at CHC
Recap
Sat Oct 29
W 7 - 2at CHC
Recap
Sun Oct 30
L 3 - 2at CHC
Recap
Tue Nov 1
L 9 - 3CHC
Recap
Wed Nov 2
L 8 - 7CHC
Recap

Standings

AL
Central		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Cleveland81-6094-67
Detroit73-6886-75
Kansas City71-7181-81
Chicago69-7378-84
Minnesota51-9159-103
1485954783
Indians' Bobby Bradley: Making jump to Double-A Akron for 2017
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Bradley will move up to Double-A Akron to begin 2017, SB Nation reports.

Bradley, a 20-year-old left-handed slugger, blasted 29 home runs at High-A Lynchburg while driving in 102 runs in 2016. Despite those eye-popping numbers, the first baseman also struck out 170 times in 485 at-bats while managing a .235/.344/.466, all of which were career lows. Still, there are few minor leaguers with the raw power of Bradley. With that said, he's got some ladder left to climb before he makes it to the bigs, leaving his 2017 value limited to dynasty formats.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485954543
Indians' Triston McKenzie: Set to join High-A Lynchburg to start 2017
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

McKenzie will likely begin the 2017 season at High-A Lynchburg, SB Nation reports.

The right-hander's stock has skyrocketed over the past year. Still just 19 years old, McKenzie has cemented himself as the Indians' top pitching prospect entering the 2017 campaign. After dominating his way to a 0.55 ERA and 0.95 WHIP over 49.1 innings in the short-season New York-Penn League, McKenzie managed a 3.18 ERA and 0.97 WHIP with 49 strikeouts in 34 innings at Single-A Lancaster. Standing 6-foot-5, McKenzie sports a good curveball, a changeup in the works, and a low-90s fastball that should improve as he matures. In dynasty formats, the organization's No. 4 overall prospect should be on everyone's radar.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485950944
Indians' Rob Kaminsky: Adjusts delivery posture for 2017
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Kaminsky believes that a change in his delivery posture will lead to more success in 2017, David Laurila of Fangraphs reports.

The 22-year-old left-hander still ranks as the Indians' 19th-best prospect, but has seen his stock fall ever since coming over to the Indians from the Cardinals in the summer of 2015 for Brandon Moss. Although Kaminsky has been solid (3.28 ERA and 1.19 WHIP over 137 innings last year), his stuff - specifically his 6.0 K/9 and 1.9 K/BB - is reasonably unattractive compared to other young guns. There's an outside chance the former first-round pick will make his MLB debut with a spot start in 2017, but it would take a slew of injuries for Kaminsky to become a mainstay in the team's rotation.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485950943
Indians' Brady Aiken: Begins 2017 in good health
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Aiken says that he'll enter spring training healthy and expects all of his pitches will be ready to go, William Boor of MLB.com reports.

As Aiken looks ahead to 2017, he'll do so without lingering questions about his health, a feeling he hasn't experienced in a couple of seasons. Aiken is nearly two years removed from Tommy John, yet the Indians continue to treat him with extreme caution. He should see his workload increase this spring, giving the lefty's stock a slight uptick. Cleveland's first-round pick in 2015, and No. 9 overall prospect, was tattooed for 19 earned runs over 24 innings (7.13 ERA) in the Arizona League last fall. Aiken is the definition of a high-risk, high-reward player, and those dynasty league owners who employ such strategies will certainly be attracted to him.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1485950823
Indians' Francisco Mejia: Enters camp on 40-man roster
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Mejia will enter spring training as part of the team's 40-man roster, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Mejia captured the spotlight thanks to a remarkable season that included a 50-game hitting streak in 2016. The 21-year-old will likely begin the year at Double-A Akron, with an outside chance that he breaks the big league roster at some point in 2017. Although maybe not relevant in standard leagues just yet, Mejia makes for a great option in dynasty leagues. Signed by the Indians as a non-draftee free agent in 2012, Mejia now ranks at the organization's No. 3 overall prospect.

Share: Twitter Facebook
CBSSports Facebook Google Plus
COMMENTS
Conversation powered by Livefyre
 
2016 Team Leaders
AVGJose Ramirez , 3B.312
HRMike Napoli , 1B34
RBIMike Napoli , 1B101
OBPCarlos Santana , DH.366
SLGCarlos Santana , DH.498
RFrancisco Lindor , SS99
SBRajai Davis , CF43
WCorey Kluber , SP18
ERACorey Kluber , SP3.14
WHIPCorey Kluber , SP1.06
KCorey Kluber , SP227
SVCody Allen , RP32
Full Team Statistics

Latest Indians Video

January 27, 2017
AL Central Preview: Cleveland Indians (1:08)

More Indians

CBSSports Shop

Men's Navy Cleveland Indians Primary Logo T-Shirt Shop Now!

Shop Now
 
 