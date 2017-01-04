  • My Scores
  • NFL
  • MLB
  • NHL
  • NBA
Full MLB
Scoreboard

Cleveland Indians

94-67 Overall | 1st AL Central
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Indians.2627771853.84
AL Central2nd1st3rd1st
American League 3rd2nd10th2nd

Schedule

Sat Oct 15
W 2 - 1TOR
Recap
Mon Oct 17
W 4 - 2at TOR
Recap
Tue Oct 18
L 5 - 1at TOR
Recap
Wed Oct 19
W 3 - 0at TOR
Recap
Tue Oct 25
W 6 - 0CHC
Recap
Wed Oct 26
L 5 - 1CHC
Recap
Fri Oct 28
W 1 - 0at CHC
Recap
Sat Oct 29
W 7 - 2at CHC
Recap
Sun Oct 30
L 3 - 2at CHC
Recap
Tue Nov 1
L 9 - 3CHC
Recap
Wed Nov 2
L 8 - 7CHC
Recap

Standings

AL
Central		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Cleveland81-6094-67
Detroit73-6886-75
Kansas City71-7181-81
Chicago69-7378-84
Minnesota51-9159-103
1483628406
Indians' Edwin Escobar: Designated for assignment
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Escobar was designated for assignment by the Indians on Thursday, MLB.com's Jordan Bastian reports.

Escobar was claimed by the Indians in mid-November to provide bullpen depth, but will ultimately be deemed expendable, as the team needed his roster spot to make room for free agent slugger Edwin Encarnacion's official signing. If he doesn't get claimed off waivers by a team looking for left-handed bullpen depth, Escobar could elect to remain with the organization in the minors.

Share: Twitter Facebook
1483482606
Indians' Michael Brantley: Resumes non-contact swinging
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Brantley (shoulder) began taking non-contact swings over the holiday break, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

A September report shed doubt on Brantley's four-month timetable, suggesting he could miss significant time in 2017, but the Indians have been adamant that Brantley will be ready for spring training. He played in just 11 games last season before being shut back down and ultimately undergoing a second shoulder surgery. Brantley turns 30 in May.

Share: Twitter Facebook
CBSSports Facebook Google Plus
COMMENTS
Conversation powered by Livefyre
 
2016 Team Leaders
AVGJose Ramirez , 3B.312
HRMike Napoli , 1B34
RBIMike Napoli , 1B101
OBPCarlos Santana , DH.366
SLGCarlos Santana , DH.498
RFrancisco Lindor , SS99
SBRajai Davis , CF43
WCorey Kluber , SP18
ERACorey Kluber , SP3.14
WHIPCorey Kluber , SP1.06
KCorey Kluber , SP227
SVCody Allen , RP32
Full Team Statistics

Latest Indians Video

More Indians

CBSSports Shop

Men's Majestic Gray Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champions Locker Room T-Shirt

Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs
Get the Locker Room Gear
Shop Now

Shop MLB Fan Gear
 
 