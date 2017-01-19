  • My Scores
Cleveland Indians

94-67 Overall | 1st AL Central
Team RankingAVGRHRERA
Indians.2627771853.84
AL Central2nd1st3rd1st
American League 3rd2nd10th2nd

Schedule

Sat Oct 15
W 2 - 1TOR
Recap
Mon Oct 17
W 4 - 2at TOR
Recap
Tue Oct 18
L 5 - 1at TOR
Recap
Wed Oct 19
W 3 - 0at TOR
Recap
Tue Oct 25
W 6 - 0CHC
Recap
Wed Oct 26
L 5 - 1CHC
Recap
Fri Oct 28
W 1 - 0at CHC
Recap
Sat Oct 29
W 7 - 2at CHC
Recap
Sun Oct 30
L 3 - 2at CHC
Recap
Tue Nov 1
L 9 - 3CHC
Recap
Wed Nov 2
L 8 - 7CHC
Recap

Standings

AL
Central		LEAGUE
W-L		Overall
W-L
Cleveland81-6094-67
Detroit73-6886-75
Kansas City71-7181-81
Chicago69-7378-84
Minnesota51-9159-103
Indians' Austin Jackson: Signs minor league deal with Indians
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Jackson (knee) and the Indians agreed to terms on a minor league deal Wednesday, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.

The soon-to-be 30-year-old has spent time with the Mariners, Cubs and White Sox over the last two seasons after moving on from a three-plus-year stint in Detroit. Jackson, who underwent surgery in June to repair a torn meniscus, appeared in 54 games for the White Sox in 2016, hitting .254 with 18 RBI, 17 walks and 39 strikeouts in 203 plate appearances. While his deal with Cleveland is a minor league pact, it includes roughly $4 million in incentives as well as an opt-out should things not go Jackson's way in spring training. If Jackson fares well, he'll have a chance to make the Opening Day roster as a right-handed-hitting center fielder who would provide insurance behind Michael Brantley (shoulder).

Indians' Kelvin De La Cruz: Inks minor league deal with Indians
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

De La Cruz signed a minor league contract with Cleveland on Wednesday.

The left-hander, who last pitched in 2015 in the Mexican League, returns to an organization with whom he spent five years earlier in his career. De La Cruz has a 4.34 ERA and 1.47 WHIP over nine minor league seasons, and will be hard pressed to get a roster spot out of spring training.

Indians' Michael Brantley: Hitting off tee
by RotoWire Staff | Special to CBSSports.com

Brantley (shoulder) is continuing to progress in his recovery and is now hitting off a tee, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

The 29-year-old is still working toward resuming full baseball activities, but this is certainly a positive sign. It appears Brantley is tentatively on track to be ready for spring training as he continues the long road back from shoulder surgery.

Indians' Brandon Guyer: Signs two-year extension with Indians
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Guyer and the Indians agreed to a two-year extension Wednesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The contract reportedly also includes a team option for the 2019 season. Guyer appeared in 38 games for the Indians after coming over from Tampa Bay in August and hit .333 with 14 RBI and two home runs across 96 plate appearances. In the postseason, Guyer notched six hits in 18 at-bats, to go with four walks and three RBI. Expect Guyer to platoon with Lonnie Chisenhall in right field this season, seeing the bulk of his at-bats against lefties. Guyer is a career .289 hitter versus southpaws, compared to just .236 against right-handers.

Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Avoids arbitration with Indians
by RotoWire Staff | RotoWire

Chisenhall avoided arbitration on Friday by signing a one-year, $4.3 million deal with the Indians, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Chisenhall is coming off of a productive offensive season with the Indians in which he slashed .286/.328/.439 over 126 games as the team's primary right fielder. His defense was a bit shaky at times in 2016, but his aptitude at the plate should afford him consistent at-bats again heading into the 2017 season.

2016 Team Leaders
AVGJose Ramirez , 3B.312
HRMike Napoli , 1B34
RBIMike Napoli , 1B101
OBPCarlos Santana , DH.366
SLGCarlos Santana , DH.498
RFrancisco Lindor , SS99
SBRajai Davis , CF43
WCorey Kluber , SP18
ERACorey Kluber , SP3.14
WHIPCorey Kluber , SP1.06
KCorey Kluber , SP227
SVCody Allen , RP32
Full Team Statistics

