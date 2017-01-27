Cleveland Indians

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Indians
|.262
|777
|185
|3.84
|AL Central
|2nd
|1st
|3rd
|1st
|American League
|3rd
|2nd
|10th
|2nd
Sat Oct 15
|W 2 - 1
|TOR
Recap
Mon Oct 17
|W 4 - 2
|at TOR
Recap
Tue Oct 18
|L 5 - 1
|at TOR
Recap
Wed Oct 19
|W 3 - 0
|at TOR
Recap
Tue Oct 25
|W 6 - 0
|CHC
Recap
Wed Oct 26
|L 5 - 1
|CHC
Recap
Fri Oct 28
|W 1 - 0
|at CHC
Recap
Sat Oct 29
|W 7 - 2
|at CHC
Recap
Sun Oct 30
|L 3 - 2
|at CHC
Recap
Tue Nov 1
|L 9 - 3
|CHC
Recap
Wed Nov 2
|L 8 - 7
|CHC
Recap
|AL
Central
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Cleveland
|81-60
|94-67
|Detroit
|73-68
|86-75
|Kansas City
|71-71
|81-81
|Chicago
|69-73
|78-84
|Minnesota
|51-91
|59-103
Bradley will move up to Double-A Akron to begin 2017, SB Nation reports.
Bradley, a 20-year-old left-handed slugger, blasted 29 home runs at High-A Lynchburg while driving in 102 runs in 2016. Despite those eye-popping numbers, the first baseman also struck out 170 times in 485 at-bats while managing a .235/.344/.466, all of which were career lows. Still, there are few minor leaguers with the raw power of Bradley. With that said, he's got some ladder left to climb before he makes it to the bigs, leaving his 2017 value limited to dynasty formats.
McKenzie will likely begin the 2017 season at High-A Lynchburg, SB Nation reports.
The right-hander's stock has skyrocketed over the past year. Still just 19 years old, McKenzie has cemented himself as the Indians' top pitching prospect entering the 2017 campaign. After dominating his way to a 0.55 ERA and 0.95 WHIP over 49.1 innings in the short-season New York-Penn League, McKenzie managed a 3.18 ERA and 0.97 WHIP with 49 strikeouts in 34 innings at Single-A Lancaster. Standing 6-foot-5, McKenzie sports a good curveball, a changeup in the works, and a low-90s fastball that should improve as he matures. In dynasty formats, the organization's No. 4 overall prospect should be on everyone's radar.
Kaminsky believes that a change in his delivery posture will lead to more success in 2017, David Laurila of Fangraphs reports.
The 22-year-old left-hander still ranks as the Indians' 19th-best prospect, but has seen his stock fall ever since coming over to the Indians from the Cardinals in the summer of 2015 for Brandon Moss. Although Kaminsky has been solid (3.28 ERA and 1.19 WHIP over 137 innings last year), his stuff - specifically his 6.0 K/9 and 1.9 K/BB - is reasonably unattractive compared to other young guns. There's an outside chance the former first-round pick will make his MLB debut with a spot start in 2017, but it would take a slew of injuries for Kaminsky to become a mainstay in the team's rotation.
As Aiken looks ahead to 2017, he'll do so without lingering questions about his health, a feeling he hasn't experienced in a couple of seasons. Aiken is nearly two years removed from Tommy John, yet the
Mejia will enter spring training as part of the team's 40-man roster, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Mejia captured the spotlight thanks to a remarkable season that included a 50-game hitting streak in 2016. The 21-year-old will likely begin the year at Double-A Akron, with an outside chance that he breaks the big league roster at some point in 2017. Although maybe not relevant in standard leagues just yet, Mejia makes for a great option in dynasty leagues. Signed by the Indians as a non-draftee free agent in 2012, Mejia now ranks at the organization's No. 3 overall prospect.
|2016 Team Leaders
|AVG
|Jose Ramirez , 3B
|.312
|HR
|Mike Napoli , 1B
|34
|RBI
|Mike Napoli , 1B
|101
|OBP
|Carlos Santana , DH
|.366
|SLG
|Carlos Santana , DH
|.498
|R
|Francisco Lindor , SS
|99
|SB
|Rajai Davis , CF
|43
|W
|Corey Kluber , SP
|18
|ERA
|Corey Kluber , SP
|3.14
|WHIP
|Corey Kluber , SP
|1.06
|K
|Corey Kluber , SP
|227
|SV
|Cody Allen , RP
|32
|Full Team Statistics
