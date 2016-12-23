Cleveland Indians

|Team Ranking
|AVG
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Indians
|.262
|777
|185
|3.84
|AL Central
|2nd
|1st
|3rd
|1st
|American League
|3rd
|2nd
|10th
|2nd
Sat Oct 15
|W 2 - 1
|TOR
Recap
Mon Oct 17
|W 4 - 2
|at TOR
Recap
Tue Oct 18
|L 5 - 1
|at TOR
Recap
Wed Oct 19
|W 3 - 0
|at TOR
Recap
Tue Oct 25
|W 6 - 0
|CHC
Recap
Wed Oct 26
|L 5 - 1
|CHC
Recap
Fri Oct 28
|W 1 - 0
|at CHC
Recap
Sat Oct 29
|W 7 - 2
|at CHC
Recap
Sun Oct 30
|L 3 - 2
|at CHC
Recap
Tue Nov 1
|L 9 - 3
|CHC
Recap
Wed Nov 2
|L 8 - 7
|CHC
Recap
|AL
Central
|LEAGUE
W-L
|Overall
W-L
|Cleveland
|81-60
|94-67
|Detroit
|73-68
|86-75
|Kansas City
|71-71
|81-81
|Chicago
|69-73
|78-84
|Minnesota
|51-91
|59-103
The deal includes a team option for a fourth year. Encarnacion will presumably replace Mike Napoli at first base for the American League champs and become the primary run-producing force in the heart of the batting order. He hit .263/.357/529 with 42 homers and 127 RBI in his final year with Toronto, earning his third All-Star selection. As he enters his age-34 season, Encarnacion continues to walk at an elite clip and his hard-contact rate has held steady, so there's little reason to expect a dramatic decline in production despite the move to a more pitcher-friendly home park.
Goody was traded to the Indians for a player to be named later or cash considerations Tuesday.
The 25-year-old was designated for assignment earlier in the month to make room on the 40-man roster for Aroldis Chapman, but he'll get a new chance to crack the majors with this change of scenery. Goody possesses excellent strikeout numbers and some major league experience, but his lack of control and trouble with home runs could leave him in the minors for much of the 2017 season.
Colabello signed a minor league deal, which includes a spring training invite, with the Indians on Tuesday, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.
The 33-year-old has spent the last two seasons with the Blue Jays organization, but he appeared in only 10 games for the big league club in 2016, due in part to serving an 80-game PED suspension. In 45 minor league contests, mostly at Triple-A, Colabello compiled a meager .185/.254/.293 slash line with 12 RBI and 51 strikeouts. Expectations will be low for Colabello, but the Indians will hope he can regain the form that saw him hit .321 with 54 RBI in 101 major league games in 2015.
The right-hander has been working back from a non-displaced fracture of the fifth metacarpal on his right hand, but should be considered fully healthy going forward. The plan is for Carrasco to continue working out on his own through the end of January, after which he'll report to the team's facility in Arizona.
|2016 Team Leaders
|RBI
|Mike Napoli , 1B
|101
|R
|Francisco Lindor , SS
|99
|Full Team Statistics
|
December 23, 2016
Edwin Encarnacion reportedly signs with Indians
(0:39)
|
November 5, 2016
Reiter's press box reaction to Rajai Davis' home run
(1:57)
|
November 5, 2016
Where does Game 7 of the 2016 World Series rank all time?
(1:17)
