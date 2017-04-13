Anthony Johnson appeals for Daniel Cormier to be stripped of belt after weigh-in

Anthony "Rumble" Johnson is not letting the result of UFC 210 go quietly. Despite losing to Daniel Cormier in a similar fashion to their first matchup, Johnson is filing an appeal with the New York State Athletic Commission regarding Cormier's questionable weigh-in.

In his appeal, Johnson is requesting that Cormier testify under oath about the weigh in and if found guilty, forfeit 20 percent of his purse and be stripped of his light heavyweight title.

Cormier initially weighed in at 206.2 pounds in the final moments of the ceremony on Friday before UFC 210, but after a couple minutes behind the scenes, he came back out with nothing but a towel to cover himself. As he stepped on the scale, he was noticeably leaning on the towel to catch his balance as the scale read 205, making the fight official.

Had Cormier missed weight, he would have been stripped of the title on the spot, rendering the main event a lot less interesting.

"What does doing that do? I don't understand," Cormier said on Friday . "It's not something I've done before so I don't know. No, I just wanted to make sure I didn't show my junk."

NYSAC said Cormier was allowed to weigh in a second time to make weight for up to two hours in championship fights only.

Johnson immediately retired after losing to Cormier on Saturday via submission, saying he has another job lined up.