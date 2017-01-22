Bellator 170 results: Tito Ortiz submits Chael Sonnen in first round to win final fight
The 'Huntington Beach Bad Boy' goes out on his own terms with a submission victory over Chael Sonnen
Tito Ortiz is still a bad man. The "Huntington Beach Bad Boy" lived up to his nickname by submitting Chael Sonnen in the very first round on Saturday night in California.
Sonnen jumped at Ortiz early, looking to get a submission. He actually had a hold of Ortiz's neck in the guillotine position, but Ortiz was able to break free. Once loose, Ortiz was in top mount and able to get Sonnen's back and lock in the choke and never let go.
|Bellator 170 results
|Winner
|Loser
|Result
|Tito Ortiz
|Chael Sonnen
|1st-round submission (Rear-naked choke)
|Paul Daley
|Brennan Ward
|1st-round KO (Knee)
|Hisaki Kato
|Ralek Gracie
|Unanimous Decision
|Emmanuel Sanchez
|Georgi Karakhanyan
|Majority Decision
|Derek Campos
|Derek Anderson
|Unanimous Decision
Relive the best of Bellator 170 with our live blog below.
If you are having trouble viewing the live blog, click here. Thanks for stopping by.
