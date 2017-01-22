Bellator 170 results: Tito Ortiz submits Chael Sonnen in first round to win final fight

Tito Ortiz is still a bad man. The "Huntington Beach Bad Boy" lived up to his nickname by submitting Chael Sonnen in the very first round on Saturday night in California.

Sonnen jumped at Ortiz early, looking to get a submission. He actually had a hold of Ortiz's neck in the guillotine position, but Ortiz was able to break free. Once loose, Ortiz was in top mount and able to get Sonnen's back and lock in the choke and never let go.

Bellator 170 results Winner Loser Result Tito Ortiz Chael Sonnen 1st-round submission (Rear-naked choke) Paul Daley Brennan Ward 1st-round KO (Knee) Hisaki Kato Ralek Gracie Unanimous Decision Emmanuel Sanchez Georgi Karakhanyan Majority Decision Derek Campos Derek Anderson Unanimous Decision

Relive the best of Bellator 170 with our live blog below.

