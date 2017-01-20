Bellator 170 -- Sonnen vs. Ortiz: How to watch, live stream, odds, fight card
Chael Sonnen and Tito Ortiz will settle the score on Saturday night in California
Chael Sonnen knows how to get interest in his fights. The MMA veteran better known for his talking and getting under foe's skin has done it again in the build up to his bout with Tito Ortiz at Bellator 170 on Saturday in California.
Sonnen (29-14-1) and Ortiz (18-12-1) will headline the card on Saturday night beginning at 9 p.m. ET on Spike TV. The two have gone back and forth in the press leading up to the bout, reaching a peak at Thursday's press conference with Sonnen calling our Ortiz and his relationship with Jenna Jameson. The two bickered for the rest of the presser but not before Sonnen could deliver another dig at Ortiz.
"This show is free on Spike TV," Sonnen said. "That means everyone can afford it -- except for Tito. Because he's broke. Get it?"
Sonnen hasn't fought competitively since November 2013 when he lost via TKO to Rashad Evans. He's 1-3 in his last four bouts. Ortiz, meanwhile, is 2-1 since signing with Bellator in 2014, losing his most recent bout with Liam McGeary for the light heavyweight title.
Here's how the rest of the card shakes out with the latest odds from Bovada.
|Bellator 170 card
|Favorite
|Challenger
|Weightclass
|Chael Sonnen (-210)
Tito Ortiz (+160)
|Light heavyweight
|Paul Daley (-125)
|Brennan Ward (-105)
|Welterweight
|Hisaki Kato (-310)
|Ralek Gracie (+240)
|Middleweight
|Georgi Karakhanyan (-140)
|Emmanuel Sanchez (+110)
|Featherweight
|Derek Anderson (-235)
|Derek Campos (+185)
|Lightweight
As stated above, the main card begins at 9 p.m. ET on Spike TV. You can watch through your local cable provider on your set top TV. While you won't be able to stream the fights on your phone or mobile device, you can stream the preliminary card on Bellator.com and the Bellator mobile app beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET.
