Chael Sonnen perfectly comfortable playing ringmaster for Bellator's new age of fights

NEW YORK -- It didn't take long after Chael Sonnen's dominant unanimous decision over Wanderlei Silva, in the main event of Saturday's Bellator NYC pay-per-view at Madison Square Garden, to turn his attention onto another aging legend.

"I made Tito Ortiz tap out in less than a minute. I got Wanderlei Silva out of here in the main event. And when it comes to you, Fedor Emelianenko, I only need one shot."

As Sonnen (30-15-1), who has challenged for UFC titles in multiple divisions, so eloquently put it after the fight, "I'm on a 'Legends Ass-Whipping Tour,' and there's only so many of them around here. Fedor is the next one around here."

The fact that Emelianenko, 40, the Russian heavyweight legend, was less than an hour removed from being knocked cold by Matt Mitrione in a wild slugfest of a co-main event didn't matter much to Sonnen, who was in full pro wrestling mode in terms of the promo he cut in the cage after his victory.

"When you asked me for an autograph in the back, I patted you on your doughy head and told you I'd think about it," Sonnen said of Emelianenko. "But I made my decision. I'll give you that signature, but it's going to be on the bottom of a contract and you're going to find out just like Wanderlei and Tito, you never piss off a gangster."

Sonnen, 40, later apologized at the post-fight press conference for showing Emelianenko any disrespect, saying, "I would never kick a man when he's down. That was my way of pulling him back up."

But it's clear that Sonnen, who headlined Saturday's PPV (just the second in Bellator history, and the first of what president Scott Coker said will be many more) isn't done in seeking the kind of big-name carnival fights late in his career that Bellator can use to entrap viewers.

Saturday's card was true to Coker's vision of offering "something for everyone," from sloppy old guy fights to intriguing matchups between rising, homegrown contenders and ex-UFC fighters much closer to their respective primes. But Coker still needs someone like Sonnen who can sell a fight with his mouth and is quite literally willing to fight anyone in any division.

The best work of Sonnen's career, of course, came at middleweight in the UFC. He outworked a fellow 40-year-old in Silva (who looked particularly old after a four-year break) on Saturday at light heavyweight. The fight against Emelianenko that he covets would come at heavyweight.

Heck, Sonnen even went as far as saying late Saturday that fully intends to one day fight welterweight contender Rory MacDonald, Bellator's biggest acquisition from the UFC to date, who himself appears headed toward a 170-pound title fight against Bellator champ Douglas Lima.

Sonnen admitted that talk of a fight between him and Emelianenko had been talked about in recent months behind the scenes so he took it upon himself to publicly "make it my own idea." But Emelianenko looked confused when asked about the potential of it after the fight.

"But we are in different weight divisions," Emelianenko said.

Sonnen was quick to jump in and say he "doesn't mess around with weigh-ins." He then explained why a fight between himself and Emelianenko, who weighed in Friday at just over 236 pounds, made sense.

"[Emelianenko's] fight could have gone either way," Sonnen said. "Mitrione is a rough son of a bitch. People just don't understand that. They had a double knockdown. There was all sorts of mayhem. I want to make that clear though. I respect Fedor but he and my paths are going to cross sooner than later.

"Fedor gave up 20 pounds tonight to fight Mitrione. The difference between Fedor and I is less than that. Fedor didn't complain about taking on Mitrione and the size and I wouldn't complain about the discrepancy between us."

The interesting thing about Sonnen's boldness in fighting everyone from the greatest heavyweight in history to, quite possibly, the best current welterweight in the world is that a loss on Saturday would've left many calling for his retirement.

Sonnen looked pathetic in losing by first-round submission to Ortiz in January. It was his Bellator debut and his first fight three-plus years following retirement after a lengthy drug suspension.

"I don't know if I would have retired," Sonnen said. "Here's the reality of it, especially for someone like me -- I'll probably never retire. I'll probably be to a spot where they will go, 'Hey you, you're done.' I believe that for most people. For most guys in the business like this, you're never done with the business but the business is done with you. For most guys, it just goes that way."

In the end, Sonnen's "grudge match" against Silva, which was originally supposed to take place in UFC in 2014 but never came off, wasn't much of a fight. Sonnen had recaptured the spark he couldn't find against Ortiz, leaving Silva as one who very much looked his age.

"We don't have to get along. I mean, my life will be just fine not getting along with Wanderlei Silva," Sonnen said. "But let's just be real fair here. He has been sidelined for a while. I had that same experience with Tito. It hurt so bad to lose to this guy you just never envisioned it happening to. And then it happens and you're faced with the reality of, 'Oh my God. I just lost to this guy that sucks. I suck.'

"So now I passed that to Wanderlei. I was the worst fighter in Bellator when I got up this morning. He is now, so I got that monkey off my back."

With wild upsets, controversial endings and sloppy brawls to boot, Saturday's Bellator circus was par for the course in terms of the company's business model in recent years, with Sonnen serving as ringmaster. Most importantly, he lived to fight another day.