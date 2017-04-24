CM Punk, Lolo Jones, Shawne Merriman to star on MTV's 'The Challenge' reality show
Big-name celebrities to challenge former 'Challenge' winners for charity prize of $50,000
MTV's "The Challenge" just added some serious star value to its upcoming season, which begins on May 16.
CM Punk, Lolo Jones and Shawne Merriman will headline a group of 10 proefssional athletes who will take part in "The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros," a head-to-head challenge against 10 former winners of the long-running reality series, which has included prior "Real World" and "Road Rules" participants. MTV announced the news Monday on its website.
NFL star Victor Cruz will host the six-week special event with each celebrity battling for a chance to win $50,000 for their favorite charity. The 10 MTV alums they will compete against will be announced after the "Invasion of the Champions" finale and reunion special on May 9.
Joining Punk (UFC fighter, retired pro wrestler), Jones (Olympic hurdler/bobsledder) and Merriman (retired NFL linebacker) on the celebrity roster are Tia Blanco (pro surfer), Louise Hazel (Olympic heptathlete), Lindsey Jacobellis (pro snowboarder, Olympian), Gus Kenworthy (pro skier, Olympian), Louie Vito (pro snowboarder), Kamerion Wimbley (retired NFL linebacker) and Candice Wiggins (former WNBA player).
Each episode will focus on a different strength (agility, brains, endurance, etc.) and the winning team's captain will choose one member of their team to go into the elimination round. The rest of the team will then vote in their opponent. Meanwhile, the losing team's captain will automatically be sent into elimination, and the remaining team members will nominate an opponent.
