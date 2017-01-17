Conor McGregor files for trademark patent on 'The Notorious' nickname
The UFC star seems to be preparing for his future
Conor McGregor has made no secrets about being about the business. The UFC lightweight champion has reportedly filed trademarks on his own name as well as his nickname "The Notorious," according to the website for the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
McGregor, who became the first UFC fighter to successfully hold two division championships in UFC history in 2016, is taking some time away from the octagon to start the year as his girlfriend gives birth to their first child.
During his off time, McGregor has been spending time in front of the camera, shooting a series of commercials for "Pegasus World Cup" horse racing event.
According to the filing, McGregor plans on trying to use the trademarks for aftershave, video games, books, clothing, restaurants, barbershops and health clubs.
The biggest issue I see comes from "The Notorious." It's a nickname that's been used publicly for a long time, including rapper Christopher Wallace, who went by "Notorious B.I.G."
If he does succeed in the patents, I'd love some "Notorious" Irish aftershave for Christmas this year.
