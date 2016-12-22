Cris 'Cyborg' Justino notified of possible anti-doping violation by USADA
The powerful women's fighter could see some severe penalties soon
Cris "Cyborg" Justino has been notified by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency of a possible violation, UFC announced on Thursday.
"USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of this case. It is important to note that, under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full fair legal review process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed."
Cyborg, 31, tested positive in 2011 for the steroid stanozol having her victory over Hiroko Yamanaka overturned to a No Contest.
The former Strikeforce featherweight champion was pushing hard for UFC to bring a 145-pound division to the company and they will with Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie fighting for the inaugural belt at UFC 208 in February.
Justino is 17-1 (1) in her professional MMA career with her lone loss coming in her debut in 2005.
