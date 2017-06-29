Dana White doesn't expect Nick Diaz or Ronda Rousey to ever fight again in UFC

As things stand right now, UFC Dana White isn't confident fans will get a chance to see Nick Diaz — or for that matter, Ronda Rousey -- ever again in the Octagon.

"I highly doubt it," White told MMAjunkie.com on Wednesday. "I don't know. I honestly don't think that, and I can't speak for Diaz. You'd have to speak with Nick himself, but if you ask me … people ask me, 'Do you think Ronda [Rousey] is coming back?' No. I think Ronda's going to retire. Ronda hasn't retired, but my opinion is, I think she will. I don't think Nick Diaz will ever fight again. I just don't think he has the desire anymore."

Diaz, 33, a former Strikeforce champion, has joined his younger brother Nate in becoming anti-heroes for the UFC who have developed large fan bases because of their brash behavior and painfully honest takes.

The problem for Diaz, however, is he hasn't fought in more than two years and has appeared in just one bout overall in more than four. His one return, a bizarre 2015 decision loss to Anderson Silva at middleweight, was overturned to a no contest after both fighters tested positive for banned substances.

To make matters worse, Diaz hasn't recorded an actual MMA victory since 2011 when he outpointed BJ Penn in a slugfest. After that fight, he lost a pair of decisions in title fights against Carlos Condit in 2012, for the UFC interim welterweight championship, and to Georges St-Pierre one year later.

"The thing about fighting, first of all, it's a young man's game," White said. "You've got to be young, hungry. You've got to be an animal to jump out of bed every day and go in there and train the way that you do.

"The things that you have to do to get to the UFC, let alone break into the top 10 or the top five or be a world champion, you have to love it. I just don't think that Nick loves it anymore."

Rousey, 30, the driving force behind White switching gears and welcoming women into UFC, saw her epic bantamweight title reign come to a crashing halt in 2015 when she was upset by Holly Holm in Australia. Eleven months later, she was knocked out again, this time by new champion Amanda Nunes in 48 seconds.