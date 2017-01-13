Dana White offers Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor $25 million each for fight

The UFC president is starting to get serious about a megafight between the two stars

The Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather saga is starting to reach a fever pitch. The two have bickered over the last year, claiming to want to make a megafight happen in one arena or the other (boxing or mixed martial arts).

Mayweather escalated things this week saying he offered McGregor $15 million to fight with "Money" bringing in $100 million.

UFC president Dana White countered Mayweather's claim on Friday, saying he has an offer out to both fighters.

"We'll give [Floyd] $25 million. We'll give Conor $25 million and then we'll talk about pay-per-view numbers," White said on FS1.

Obviously the $25 million is a far cry from Mayweather's $100 million claim, but at least it's a little closer to realistic. Mayweather claims to have made over $100 million on his fight with Manny Pacquiao alone and one could only imagine what a PPV with McGregor would bring in.

While the talks are obviously still preliminary, as MMAFighting's Ariel Helwani pointed out, things have gotten a lot more real over the past few weeks.

One thing is for certain: This is not going away anytime soon.

