Dana White on ex-UFC champion Ronda Rousey: 'I think she's probably done'

Could Ronda Rousey be done for good with MMA? The former women's bantamweight champion who is coming off of consecutive knockout losses is taking some time to herself to consider the future, but her boss thinks she might be leaving the business permanently.

Dana White, appearing on the "UFC Unfiltered" podcast, said he thinks she is ready for the next stage of her life.

"In the conversation I had with her, if I had to say right here right now -- again I don't like saying right here right now because it's up to her -- but I would't say she fights again," White said. "I think she's probably done.

"She's going to ride off into the sunset and start living her life outside of fighting."

White also noted that we may not here from the superstar very much because she's good with her money that she may "move to some desolate place and do her thing."

He also gave voice to what Rousey herself said in one of her first interviews after losing to Holly Holm in 2015, that her undefeated record meant the world to her.

"She's so competitive that, her career and record meant everything to her," White said. "And then once she lost, she started to say to herself, 'What the (expletive) am I doing? This is my whole life. This is it? I want to experience and start doing other things.' And I think that's what she started to do, and she's got a lot of money. She's never going to need money again."

It's what many people thought of as a possibility after seeing Amanda Nunes dispose of her so quickly. Many fighters offered advice, like Jon Jones who suggested she join a bigger MMA team. But the saddest part of watching Rousey get pummeled the way she did was thinking that that was it.

I hope Dana White is wrong, but I can't help but feel it's true.

