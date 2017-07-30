Georges St-Pierre vs. Michael Bisping is back on after Tyron Woodley's poor show

The long, winding road to get Georges St-Pierre back in UFC has taken another turn. After originally being booked to fight middleweight champion Michael Bisping in March, GSP said he needed some time to get his body back into fighting shape and was hoping to fight this summer.

Those hopes quickly evaporated after Bisping suffered an injury and GSP, again, said he needed more time. UFC president Dana White said "the GSP-Bisping ship has sailed."

"I made this GSP fight, we did a press conference. The thing was supposed to happen in July. Michael Bisping is going to have to defend his title now. We're not waiting for GSP," White told FOX Sports Australia's "UFC Fight Week."

Fast forward to fight week in Anaheim where White said the winner of Tyron Woodley vs. Demian Maia on Saturday night at UFC 214 would face St-Pierre next, which even shocked Woodley when he said it at the final press conference.

Well, as White put it on Saturday, that ship turned right back around in Anaheim.

Woodley outpointed Maia for a unanimous decision victory, but looked wholly unimpressive for the third consecutive time while fighting a wrestler. Despite stuffing 24 takedown attempts from the Brazilian, Woodley and Maia combined for the fewest landed punches in a title fight ever.

Because of that, White decided to put Bisping back into play for St-Pierre.

"I know Michael Bisping will go in there and fight," White said after UFC 214.

According to the L.A Times, the fight is all but booked for UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden this November. It is just a crazy path for this to be how GSP returns to the sport he walked away from four years ago.

He had long been rumored to make a comeback, but once he finally announced it, no one could have ever seen this type of craziness coming, especially Woodley, who was shocked when told he was no longer fighting St-Pierre next.

"When was the last time Michael Bisping actually fought? I fought four title fights against actual No. 1 contenders. Has he ever fought a No. 1 contender? I'm the only one that's going by the old set of rules. So if it's not Georges St-Pierre next, let him run. But whoever you put in front of me, I'm going to run through them. I'm gonna beat them and if [GSP] does not fight me, I will be the best welterweight of all time."