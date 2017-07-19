In This Corner Podcast: Revealing Ian McCall interview, impact of McGregor boxing on UFC
Ian McCall reveals all in an extended, fascinating interview with Brian Campbell
In this episode: Brian Campbell welcomes Luke Thomas of MMAFighting.com to examine Dana White's role in Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor, what the words "Zuffa Boxing" mean and when McGregor will return to the Octagon. Plus, a revealing interview with UFC flyweight Ian McCall on brain injuries in MMA, his career at a crossroads and squashing his beef with Ronda Rousey.
