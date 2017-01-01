Jon Jones gives Ronda Rousey sound advice: 'Pick yourself up and try again'

The former light heavyweight champ gave Rousey some things to think about after her UFC 207 loss

Jon Jones has never officially been stopped in the octagon before as a professional, but he had plenty of advice to give Ronda Rousey after her loss at UFC 207 on Friday.

Jones, who is currently suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for one year after testing positive for a banned substance before UFC 200, took to Twitter on Saturday with plenty of thoughts about what should come next for the former women's bantamweight champion.

Coming from a fighter who has been to hell and back with his own demons and issues, I hope Rousey can find these messages and at least take something out of them. Even if she doesn't follow what Jones is suggesting to a tee, there is still plenty to learn from this experience for Rousey and Jones brings a different perspective to the conversation that not everyone is discussion.

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories