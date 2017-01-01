Jon Jones gives Ronda Rousey sound advice: 'Pick yourself up and try again'
The former light heavyweight champ gave Rousey some things to think about after her UFC 207 loss
Jon Jones has never officially been stopped in the octagon before as a professional, but he had plenty of advice to give Ronda Rousey after her loss at UFC 207 on Friday.
Jones, who is currently suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for one year after testing positive for a banned substance before UFC 200, took to Twitter on Saturday with plenty of thoughts about what should come next for the former women's bantamweight champion.
My advice to Ronda would be to pick yourself up and try again.— Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 31, 2016
I believe Rousey will be a champion for the rest of her life, even if she never wins another fight— Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 31, 2016
I think it's important for Ronda to show her fans how great she truly is by displaying her courage and giving it another try.— Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 31, 2016
What she does next will truly determine her legacy. I really hope she chooses to be a unbroken. Her story doesn't have to be over here— Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 31, 2016
I also still believe she beats 90% of the division. Lots of ass kicking still to be done, lots of money to be made— Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 31, 2016
Maybe she just needs to complement her coach with an MMA family. Maybe she should join one of the bigger MMA teams— Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 31, 2016
Being around other bad asses and constantly sharing your spotlight could be good for you and so many ways. They can improve on your humility— Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 31, 2016
Constantly being humbled is never a bad thing in a sport like this— Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 31, 2016
Coming from a fighter who has been to hell and back with his own demons and issues, I hope Rousey can find these messages and at least take something out of them. Even if she doesn't follow what Jones is suggesting to a tee, there is still plenty to learn from this experience for Rousey and Jones brings a different perspective to the conversation that not everyone is discussion.
