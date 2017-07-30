Jon Jones vs. Brock Lesnar fight odds: 'Bones' a sizable favorite to beat 'The Beast'

Jon Jones is on a roll. After rolling through Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 on Saturday night in Anaheim, California, Jones took a page out of Conor McGregor's book and called out former UFC heavyweight champ Brock Lesnar for a superfight.

"Brock Lensar: If you want to know what it feels like to get your ass kicked by a guy who weighs 40 pounds less than you, get in the Octagon," Jones yelled before dropping the mic and leaving the cage.

Lesnar responded in kind saying, "Be careful what you wish for, young man."

Since the two have been publicly discussing squaring off over the last week, Las Vegas has stepped in and put out odds on the two if they do decide to fight.

That's right, Jones is currently -300 over Lesnar (+250) at the Westgate Superbook. To earn your money, the two must fight before Dec. 31, 2018.

After Jones called out Lesnar, speculation began immediately of the two possibly fighting in New York City at UFC 217 in November. Unfortunately, Lesnar must re-enter the drug testing pool and serve a six-month suspension for failing two drug tests last year at UFC 200.

The more logical route for Jones would be a hotly contested rematch with top-ranked light heavyweight Alexader Gustafsson after the two battled to a unanimous decision for Jones in their first encounter back in 2013. But, if Lesnar does declare soon, we might in fact see Jones-Lesnar at heavyweight before the end of 2017.