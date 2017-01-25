LOOK: Ronda Rousey joins Standing Rock protesters, delivers supplies with friends
The former women's bantamweight champion has been seen sparingly since her loss to Amanda Nunes
Ronda Rousey has managed to stay out of the spotlight for the better part of a year now. She didn't talk to the media at all in the leadup to her title fight with Amanda Nunes in December and didn't say a word after she lost in just 48 seconds.
But now, the former women's bantamweight champion is speaking with her actions. Rousey, along with friends, helped to deliver supplies to the Standing Rock, North Dakot,a protesters on Tuesday.
I had one of the best road trips of my life with @rondarousey to deliver supplies to the protesters at Standing Rock! This was such an incredible experience, & I can't thank my friend enough for allowing me to be a part of it! #NODAPL #StandWithStandingRock #StandingRock #ArmbarNation #NoDak #UFC #RondaRousey #PitaLiving #TeamPita #TeamRousey #Activist #mma #wmma #judo #ijf #RoadTrips #RV #StandingRock #TeamBG @ballengeegroup
Rousey may not be talking in public and that's just fine. As a prominent athlete with the means to assist, she is doing some great things to help people without cameras on her.
Wink of the CBS eye to Fox Sports
