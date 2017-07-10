LOOK: Yoel Romero burns image of Michael Bisping after champ ripped up Cuban flag

Yoel Romero's close decision loss to Robert Whittaker on Saturday in their interim middleweight title match may have cost him a shot at Michael Bisping's championship. That doesn't mean their feud is anywhere close to be over.

Romero, 40, came up short in a gritty, five-round fight that served as the replacement main event of UFC 213 in Las Vegas. But his running rivalry with Bisping took giant leap forward when the idle champion, still recovering from a knee injury, ripped up a Cuban flag while sitting cageside in full view of Romero during the match.

The response from Romero was quick and powerful early Monday, as he posted a video on Instagram that began with him holding put a picture of Bisping, who was draped in the Union Jack flag of the United Kingdom.

Romero went on to burn the image of Bisping before lighting a cigar with the flame and saying, "I'm going to burn you and your flag for disrespecting my flag. I'm your big ticket, boy. I'm going to be your nightmare, brother."

While Whittaker earned himself a future unification bout against Bisping -- likely for later this year -- Romero warned after Saturday's loss not to count him out from the title picture. Romero's defeat was his first in UFC, snapping an eight-fight win streak which included stoppage victories over former champions Lyoto Machida and Chris Weidman, along with a split-decision win over Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza.

"I'm here in the struggle, I'm here," Romero said after the loss. "Never, never give up."

Romero and Bisping have a history of public jawing that dates back to UFC 205 last November in New York. After Romero delivered a chilling knockout of Weidman, he motioned above the arena to Bisping, who was standing in front of the television commentary booth and flipped him off with two hands.