Mark Hunt files lawsuit with UFC, Brock Lesnar over UFC 200 bout, payment

Mark Hunt has had enough. The UFC heavyweight contender is fed up with his treatment stemming from his UFC 200 loss to Brock Lesnar and wants justice. So he's seeking it through a civil lawsuit against UFC, its president Dana White and Lesnar himself, the fighter announced on Tuesday.

"I want the UFC to understand it's not OK to keep doing what they're doing," Hunt said via ESPN.com. "They're allowing guys to do this. They had a chance to take all the money from this guy, because he's a cheater, and they didn't.

"What message is that sending to the boys and girls who want to be a fighter someday? The message is, 'You just have to cheat like this and it's OK.' In society, if you commit a crime, you pay. Why is it different in MMA? It's hurt the business, so it's even worse. They need to be held accountable for this."

Hunt's suit alleges racketeering, fraud, negligence, and breach of contract as the basis for his case against the three defendants, according to ESPN.

Hunt lost to Lesnar at UFC 200 via unanimous decision, but it was later revealed that Lesnar failed two separate drug tests -- one leading up to the fight and one the night of UFC 200. Lesnar has since received a one-year suspension from both the United States Anti-Doping Agency and the Nevada State Athletic Commission, retroactive to July 2016.

Lesnar received, what was at the time, a record $2.5 million show purse for participating in the event. He was subsequently fined $250,000 -- or 10 percent -- by NSAC for his failed drug test. Hunt's sticking point has been that Lesnar should not have been able to keep any of that money.

"Once we found out the penalty was only 10 percent of his purse, we went back to the UFC and offered to accept [Lesnar's] purse amount, less than the $250,000 penalty," Hunt's attorney Christina Denning said. "We also wanted them to accept the clause moving forward."

Hunt is currently set to fight Alistair Overeem at UFC 209 in March, but that fight appears to be in jeopardy if this lawsuit continues.

An interesting note that ESPN brought up was Hunt's last three opponents have been hit with out-of-action doping violations. Overeem himself failed a drug test in 2012.

"This was the last straw. I lost that fight, it ruined it for my fans. It wasn't good. I asked to get out of my contract but I can't. I need to work like everyone else."