Nate Diaz joins Conor McGregor in applying for Nevada boxing license

Nate Diaz wants to stay active. The UFC lightweight and welterweight fighter has not been in the octagon since losing to Conor McGregor in August at UFC 202, but he wants to remain in fighting shape, according to boxing great Floyd Mayweather.

Well, with limited options to fight in UFC, Diaz is turning to boxing. According to ESPN, Diaz has filed paperwork to acquire a boxing license in the state of Nevada. This comes after he paid the state a $50,000 fine for a water bottle incident between he and McGregor's ahead of UFC 202, according to the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

"When I talked to Nate Diaz, he told me [the UFC] had put him on the shelf," Mayweather said via ESPN. "He said, 'Since the second fight with Conor McGregor, they put me on the shelf. I'm ready to stay busy, stay active.'

"Nate Diaz even talked to me about coming to box."

With McGregor recently acquiring a boxing license last month, it's an interesting move from Diaz to say the least. McGregor is trying to settle a "feud" with Mayweather that has lasted over nine months.

Diaz, meanwhile, is 1-1 against McGregor and the hope was for the two to have a trilogy fight at some point in 2017. But with McGregor out of action until at least the middle of the year and a likely title defense coming at 155 pounds, it seems less likely that that will happen.

Diaz is 19-11 in his professional MMA career and 3-4 in his last seven fights. The biggest question for Diaz in the boxing world would be whether he could deliver the knockout power fight fans crave. He only has four knockouts in his MMA career, though he has also only been knocked out once.