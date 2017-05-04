Nate Diaz reveals why accepted and then rejected fight with Tony Ferguson

After multiple callouts by top-rated lightweight Tony Ferguson in recent weeks to fight him or publicly admit he's scared, Nate Diaz provided an impassioned response on Wednesday.

During a wild and unhinged 90-minute interview on The MMA Hour, Diaz revealed he initially accepted a fight with Ferguson for UFC 213 on July 8 before changing his mind due to issues he had with the deal.

"I gladly accepted and then it was gladly rejected because of circumstances," Diaz said. "Sure, I will fight him, but under these circumstances, you know what I'm saying? Then I was ignored, and the rumors went on. So I said, 'Why are the rumors still going if it's not popping?'"

Diaz (19-11) hasn't fought since losing a majority decision to Conor McGregor in their rematch last August. He went on to say he believed, Audie Attar, the manager of both Ferguson and McGregor, was trying to use him as a pawn to increase Ferguson's profile and set up bigger fights for his clients.

"And then I thought about it: Why am I going to do Conor McGregor's f------ work for him?" Diaz said. "No, fight each other mothef------, and then you get a shot at the golden child right here motherf—-er. What are you going to do? You're going to take time off to make $1 million to fight [Floyd] Mayweather, and I'm going to do your dirty work for you?

"I'm not covering for you, bro. You guys fight each other. I heard Tony's manager talking, saying that I need to get a fire up under Conor McGregor's ass if I want to fight him for the third time. Like, I gotta do what? You guys should fight each other, motherf-----. You guys have the same manager. You guys are working together against me. You guys need me to do the work for you? F--- off."

Diaz, 32, went on to show off his bong collection in what was nothing short of a bizarre interview, saying, "the cannabis industry is throwing money at me" and that he's fine not fighting the rest of the year. He has kept busy competing in triathlons and isn't willing to come back until "it's all the way right financially" in terms of his purse offers from the UFC.

"If we are going to fight, then I need to be woken up," Diaz said. "Spit it and spit it loud. I lent them the blueprint, but people need to step their game up. Like, Ferguson talking all that mess? You had the mic all those times, but what happens? His manager, which is Conor's manager, told you 'this is a good idea, go talk s---.' Everybody's talking all this s--- nowadays too and trying to get loud at press conferences and argue in interviews. But it's not real. It's not real.

"Tony is talking this s---. Like, it's not very genuine. I'm not going to buy that. I'm not mad at you, Tony. He's doing his thing, he's doing what he's been told to do, but at the same time, you're not making it very motivating for me to fight you."

Diaz revealed he was also contacted by the UFC to fight former lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez, who was stopped by McGregor last November.

"Eddie had his chance," Diaz said. "Eddie's ass turned it down. When you don't want the fight, you lost. You had your chance.

"My objective is to be a free agent but I am content right now. It's nonstop. I don't need to fight. I'll fight Eddie Alvarez for $20 million but I ain't asking for no money fight because I am the money fight."