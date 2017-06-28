Report: Donald Cerrone injured, out of fight with Robbie Lawler on UFC 213 card

For the second time in less than one year, it appears that a much-anticipated welterweight duel between Donald Cerrone and former champion Robbie Lawler has been called off.

Cerrone (32-8) has suffered an undisclosed injury that will prevent him from competing in the fight as planned on July 8 at UFC 213 in Las Vegas, according to MMAFighting.com. The injury doesn't appear to be severe, however, with the report speculating the fight could be rescheduled to July 29 at UFC 214 in Los Angeles.

Cerrone, 34, was originally set to meet Lawler (27-11) at UFC 205 last November in New York. Lawler, 35, withdrew shortly before due to injury.

If the bout is scheduled a third time for UFC 214, it will add significant muscle to the card. Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones will look to settle their grudge in a light heavyweight championship rematch in the main event. The co-main features a women's featherweight bout between Cris "Cyborg" Justino and late-replacement Tony Evinger for the vacant title stripped from Germaine de Randamie.

In the process, the removal of Cerrone-Lawler is a significant blow to a UFC 213 card taking place during International Fight Week, which was already lacking in the kind of must-see quality that the annual card typically presents. Women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes meets Valentina Shevchenko in a rematch while Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker square off for an interim middleweight title.

Cerrone saw his four-fight win streak since moving up to welterweight snapped in January when he was knocked out in the second round by Jorge Masvidal in a fight that took place just 49 days after "Cowboy" defeated Matt Brown.

Lawler has yet to return to the Octagon since losing his 170-pound title to Tyron Woodley by first-round knockout at UFC 201 last July.