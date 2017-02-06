Reports: UFC heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic vs. Junior dos Santos set for UFC 211

Welcome back to the title conversation, Junior dos Santos. The former heavyweight champion has battled his way back into contention and will reportedly get his shot at current belt holder Stipe Miocic with the two slated to throw down at UFC 211 in Dallas, according to MMAFighting.com and Combate.

Dos Santos (18-4) is 3-3 in his last six fights, trading wins and losses in order. He actually beat Miocic in December 2014 by unanimous decision after losing his belt in his third battle with Cain Velasquez. Dos Santos then lost by TKO to Alistair Overeem before beating Ben Rothwell last April.

Meanwhile, Miocic (16-2) has ripped off four consecutive KO/TKO victories since the loss to dos Santos, including the stunning stoppage of Fabricio Werdum in May 2016.

It's a bit of a surprise, given that Velasquez and Werdum were expected to fight at UFC 207 as the No. 1 contenders match to face Miocic next. But when Velasquez was deemed unfit to fight in December, those plans were scrapped.

Dos Santos is currently ranked the No. 4 heavyweight in the division, according to UFC.com. Although Miocic has already beaten Werdum, it would have still been nice to see that rematch before getting the dos Santos-Miocic rematch.