Ronaldo 'Jacare' Souza signs new contract with UFC just before fight in Kansas City

Souza, 37, agrees to eight-fight deal which begins with Saturday's Robert Whittaker fight

Any suspense regarding a potential free agent period for Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza was put to rest when the middleweight contender signed a new deal with the UFC on Friday, just one day before Souza's return to the Octagon in Kansas City.  

UFC president Dana White posted a picture on his Instagram account of a smiling Souza (24-4) holding up his contract. Members of Souza's team informed MMAFighting.com that the new eight-fight contract includes Saturday's bout against Robert Whittaker at UFC Fight Night. 

@ronaldojacare 😃👍🏼👊🏼

A post shared by Dana White (@danawhite) on

Souza, 37, a former Strikeforce champion, has been operating at the peak of his powers of late, having won seven of eight entering Saturday. His only UFC defeat was a debated split decision against fellow top contender Yoel Romero in 2015. 

Currently ranked by the UFC as the No. 3 contender at 185 pounds, Souza was seen dancing for joy in a video posted by MMAFighting.com's Ariel Helwani. 

A native of Brazil, Souza posted a celebratory note on social media moments after the new broke, which was translated from Portuguese, saying, "I'm very happy! Renewed contract with the UFC. We're going for a few more battles!"

The signing keeps an already deep middleweight division bolstered despite the fact that most top contenders have been forced to stand around and wait as champion Michael Bisping has defended his title against those outside of the top 5. He is expected to face returning former welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre later this year. 

Souza was willing to risk his place in line by taking on a red-hot Whittaker (17-4), who enters Saturday on a six-fight win streak and unbeaten at 185 pounds. 

CBS Sports Insider

Brian Campbell covers MMA, boxing and WWE. The Connecticut native joined CBS Sports in 2017 and has covered combat sports since 2010. He has written and hosted various podcasts and digital shows for ESPN... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories