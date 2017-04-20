Ronda Rousey gets engaged to fellow UFC fighter Travis Browne

UFC stars Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne are getting their nuptials ready. The two told TMZ that they are engaged after dating for over two years. Rousey has leaned on Browne during the roughest parts of her career, last year saying that while pondering her own suicide, she needed to stick around for Browne.

"I was down in the medical room and sitting in the corner, and I was like, 'What am I anymore if I'm not this?' I was literally sitting there and thinking about killing myself in that exact second," Rousey said .

"I'm nothing. What do I do anymore? No one gives a shit about me anymore if I'm not this. To be honest, I looked up and saw my man standing there, and I was like, 'I need to have his babies; I need to stay alive.'"

Browne is 0-3 in his last three fights, while Rousey is 0-2.