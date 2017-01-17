Strikeforce, UFC veteran Tim Kennedy announces retirement from fighting

Tim Kennedy is done in the octagon.

The former Strikeforce and current UFC fighter has decided to hang up his gloves after a career spanning two decades. Kennedy began fighting in MMA professionally in 2001. He built up a solid 5-1 record before stepping away to serve in the military in 2004 and did not return to the octagon until 2006.

Kennedy leaves with an 18-6 record in MMA including two consecutive losses to Kelvin Gastelum and Yoel Romero.

Kennedy wrote a length message on his Facebook page to thank everyone who helped him make it in the industry.

Sitting in the ER at Saint Michael's hospital in Toronto, Canada after my fight, I looked up at my buddy Nick Palmisciano who had ridden in the ambulance with me. He is a friend I didn't deserve and guy that stood with me from the beginning. Fighting is a lonely thing. You train with your team. You bleed with them. You trust your coaches but ultimately you are in the cage alone. This wasn't our first time in this situation and thankful I had someone by my side. We had been here a few times in our past decade together. Sometimes for wins and sometimes for losses. The end result always looked the same: Nick carrying five bags that should have been split among three corners and me and my face are bleeding and swollen. "That's it man," I said. "We're all done."We had talked about it a lot over the past few years. I'd spoken to Nick, to my wife Ginger, and to Greg Jackson and Brandon Gibson ad nauseam about the coming end. No matter how hard I trained, I knew this ride wouldn't last forever. But saying it out loud definitely brought me both sadness that this chapter was complete and overwhelming relief that it's a decision I could make without worrying about taking care of my family.

Kennedy never won a belt while active, losing during his two opportunities against Luke Rockhold and Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza.