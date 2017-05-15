UFC 2017 fight schedule: Aldo-Holloway, Jones-Cormier rematch lead PPVs
UFC has light heavyweight and heavyweight title fights set for their next two big shows
After the success of UFC 205, 206 and 207, the company has opened 2017 on a bit of a down note. Their first three pay-per-view events haven't exactly lived up to the hype, but UFC's next two events could make up for that rather quickly. Max Holloway tries to win the outright featherweight title against Jose Aldo in Brazil while women's bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes defends her title against Valentina Shevchenko.
Plus, light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will finally get his shot at revenge against Jon Jones at the end of July.
Check out the full breakdown of UFC's upcoming fights below. Note: this schedule will be constantly updated.
|UFC fight schedule
|Date
|Location
|Event
|Main Event
|Network
|May 28
|Stockholm, Sweden
|UFC Fight Night Stockholm
|Alexander Gustafsson vs. Glover Teixeira
|FS1
|June 3
|Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
|UFC 212
|Jose Aldo (c) vs. Max Holloway
|PPV
|June 10
|Auckland, New Zealand
|UFC Fight Night New Zealand
|Derrick Lewis vs. Mark Hunt
|FS1
|June 17
|Kallang, Singapore
|UFC Fight Night Singapore
|Holly Holm vs. Bethe Correia
|Fight Pass
|June 25
|Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
|UFC Fight Night Oklahoma City
|Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Lee
|FS1
|July 7
|Las Vegas, Nevada
|The Ultimate Fighter Finale
|Michael Johnson vs. Justin Gaethje
|FS1
|July 8
|Las Vegas, Nevada
|UFC 213
|Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Valentina Shevchenko
|PPV
|July 16
|Glasgow, Scotland
|UFC Fight Night Scotland
|Gunnar Nelson vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio
|FS1
|July 22
|Long Island, New York
|UFC Fight Night New York
|Chris Weidman vs. Kelvin Gastelum
|Fox
|July 29
|Anaheim, California
|UFC 214
|Daniel Cormier (c) vs. Jon Jones
|PPV
|Sept. 9
|Edmonton, Canada
|UFC 216
|TBA
|PPV
Biggest questions after UFC 211
Also, where do Demian Maia and Frankie Edgar go from here?
UFC 211: Miocic crushes dos Santos
Miocic dropped his opponent with a vicious hook to end his title fight abruptly
UFC 211: Jedrzejczyk dominates Andrade
The champ showed why she's one of the best fighters in MMA and maybe best ever
UFC 211: Maia outlasts Masvidal for win
Maia did what he had to do to get his shot at welterweight champ Tyron Woodley
UFC 211: Edgar smashes Rodriguez for TKO
The former champ showed why he's still dangerous in the 145-pound division on Saturday
Alvarez-Poirier ruled no contest
It was not intentional, but Alvarez's knee while Poirier was grounded ended the fight
