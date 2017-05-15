UFC 2017 fight schedule: Aldo-Holloway, Jones-Cormier rematch lead PPVs

UFC has light heavyweight and heavyweight title fights set for their next two big shows

After the success of UFC 205, 206 and 207, the company has opened 2017 on a bit of a down note. Their first three pay-per-view events haven't exactly lived up to the hype, but UFC's next two events could make up for that rather quickly. Max Holloway tries to win the outright featherweight title against Jose Aldo in Brazil while women's bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes defends her title against Valentina Shevchenko.

Plus, light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will finally get his shot at revenge against Jon Jones at the end of July.

Check out the full breakdown of UFC's upcoming fights below. Note: this schedule will be constantly updated.

UFC fight schedule



DateLocationEventMain EventNetwork
May 28Stockholm, SwedenUFC Fight Night StockholmAlexander Gustafsson vs. Glover TeixeiraFS1
June 3Rio de Janeiro, BrazilUFC 212Jose Aldo (c) vs. Max HollowayPPV
June 10Auckland, New ZealandUFC Fight Night New ZealandDerrick Lewis vs. Mark HuntFS1
June 17Kallang, SingaporeUFC Fight Night SingaporeHolly Holm vs. Bethe CorreiaFight Pass
June 25Oklahoma City, OklahomaUFC Fight Night Oklahoma CityMichael Chiesa vs. Kevin LeeFS1
July 7Las Vegas, NevadaThe Ultimate Fighter FinaleMichael Johnson vs. Justin Gaethje FS1
July 8Las Vegas, NevadaUFC 213Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Valentina ShevchenkoPPV
July 16Glasgow, ScotlandUFC Fight Night ScotlandGunnar Nelson vs. Santiago PonzinibbioFS1
July 22Long Island, New YorkUFC Fight Night New YorkChris Weidman vs. Kelvin GastelumFox
July 29Anaheim, CaliforniaUFC 214Daniel Cormier (c) vs. Jon JonesPPV
Sept. 9Edmonton, CanadaUFC 216TBAPPV
Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories