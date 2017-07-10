UFC 2017 fight schedule: Jones-Cormier, Weidman-Gastelum headline upcoming fights
UFC has light heavyweightt title rematch set as its feature event for the rest of the year
After the success of UFC 205, 206 and 207, the company has opened 2017 on a bit of a down note. Their first three pay-per-view events haven't exactly lived up to the hype, but UFC's next PPV could make up for that rather quickly. Light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will finally get his shot at revenge against Jon Jones at the end of July with Cris "Cyborg" Justino finally fighting for the women's featherweight title. Plus, Demian Maia gets his shot at the welterweight crown against 170-pound king Tyron Woodley. And it all goes down on the same card.
Plus, Chris Weidman looks to shake off a questionable TKO loss against Kelvin Gastelum in July.
Check out the full breakdown of UFC's upcoming fights below. Note: this schedule will be constantly updated.
|UFC fight schedule
|Date
|Location
|Event
|Main Event
|Network
|July 16
|Glasgow, Scotland
|UFC Fight Night Scotland
|Gunnar Nelson vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio
|FS1
|July 22
|Long Island, New York
|UFC Fight Night New York
|Chris Weidman vs. Kelvin Gastelum
|Fox
|July 29
|Anaheim, California
|UFC 214
|Daniel Cormier (c) vs. Jon Jones
|PPV
|Aug. 5
|Mexico City, Mexico
|UFC Fight Night Mexico
|Sergio Pettis vs. Brandon Moreno
|FS1
|Sept. 2
|Rotterdam, Netherlands
|UFC Fight Night Rotterdam
|Stefan Struve vs. Alexander Volkov
|Fight Pass
|Sept. 9
|Edmonton, Canada
|UFC 215
|Junior dos Santos vs. Francis Ngannou
|PPV
|Sept. 22
|Saitama, Japan
|UFC Fight Night Japan
|TBD
|FS1
|Oct. 21
|Gdansk, Poland
|UFC Fight Night Poland
|TBD
|Fight Pass
-
Mousasi leaves UFC to sign wtih Bellator
Middleweight contender has hopes of moving up to heavyweight for the right fight
-
LOOK: Romero burns image of Bisping
Romero, fresh off an interim title loss, told Bisping, 'I'm going to be your nightmare, br...
-
White won't headline Nunes after issue
The UFC president calls Nunes' medical issues '90 percent mental'
-
UFC 213 results: Whittaker tops Romero
Whittaker appeared to suffer a knee injury early on, but battled his way back for the huge...
-
UFC 213: Overeem decisions Werdum
An extremely close fight came down to a pair of judges' scorecards
-
UFC 213 predictions, expert picks, odds
Robert Whittaker and Yoel Romero will battle for the interim middleweight crown after a late...
Add a Comment