UFC 2017 fight schedule: Jones-Cormier, Weidman-Gastelum headline upcoming fights

After the success of UFC 205, 206 and 207, the company has opened 2017 on a bit of a down note. Their first three pay-per-view events haven't exactly lived up to the hype, but UFC's next PPV could make up for that rather quickly. Light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will finally get his shot at revenge against Jon Jones at the end of July with Cris "Cyborg" Justino finally fighting for the women's featherweight title. Plus, Demian Maia gets his shot at the welterweight crown against 170-pound king Tyron Woodley. And it all goes down on the same card.

Plus, Chris Weidman looks to shake off a questionable TKO loss against Kelvin Gastelum in July.

Check out the full breakdown of UFC's upcoming fights below. Note: this schedule will be constantly updated.