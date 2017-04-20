UFC 2017 fight schedule: Miocic-dos Santos, Aldo-Holloway lead PPVs

After the success of UFC 205, 206 and 207, the company has opened 2017 on a bit of a down note. Their first three pay-per-view events haven't exactly lived up to the hype, but UFC's next two events could make up for that rather quickly. Heavyweight belt holder Stipe Miocic gets his shot at revenge against Junior dos Santos and Max Holloway tries to win the outright featherweight title against Jose Aldo.

Plus, Demetrious Johnson is set to defend his belt for a 10th time.

Check out the full breakdown of UFC's upcoming fights below.