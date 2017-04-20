UFC 2017 fight schedule: Miocic-dos Santos, Aldo-Holloway lead PPVs

UFC has light heavyweight and heavyweight title fights set for their next two big shows

After the success of UFC 205, 206 and 207, the company has opened 2017 on a bit of a down note. Their first three pay-per-view events haven't exactly lived up to the hype, but UFC's next two events could make up for that rather quickly. Heavyweight belt holder Stipe Miocic gets his shot at revenge against Junior dos Santos and Max Holloway tries to win the outright featherweight title against Jose Aldo.

Plus, Demetrious Johnson is set to defend his belt for a 10th time. 

Check out the full breakdown of UFC's upcoming fights below.

UFC fight schedule



DateLocationEventMain EventNetwork
April 22Nashville, TennesseeUFC Fight NightCub Swanson vs. Artem LobovFS1
May 13Dallas, TexasUFC 211Stipe Miocic (c) vs. Junior dos SantosPPV
May 28Stockholm, SwedenUFC Fight Night StockholmAlexander Gustafsson vs. Glover TeixeiraFS1
June 3Rio de Janeiro, BrazilUFC 212Jose Aldo (c) vs. Max HollowayPPV
June 10Auckland, New ZealandUFC Fight Night New ZealandDerrick Lewis vs. Mark HuntFS1
June 25Oklahoma City, OklahomaUFC Fight Night Oklahoma CityMichael Chiesa vs. Kevin LeeFS1
July 7Las Vegas, NevadaThe Ultimate Fighter FinaleTBDFS1
July 8Las Vegas, NevadaUFC 213TBDPPV
