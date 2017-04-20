UFC 2017 fight schedule: Miocic-dos Santos, Aldo-Holloway lead PPVs
UFC has light heavyweight and heavyweight title fights set for their next two big shows
After the success of UFC 205, 206 and 207, the company has opened 2017 on a bit of a down note. Their first three pay-per-view events haven't exactly lived up to the hype, but UFC's next two events could make up for that rather quickly. Heavyweight belt holder Stipe Miocic gets his shot at revenge against Junior dos Santos and Max Holloway tries to win the outright featherweight title against Jose Aldo.
Plus, Demetrious Johnson is set to defend his belt for a 10th time.
Check out the full breakdown of UFC's upcoming fights below.
|UFC fight schedule
|Date
|Location
|Event
|Main Event
|Network
|April 22
|Nashville, Tennessee
|UFC Fight Night
|Cub Swanson vs. Artem Lobov
|FS1
|May 13
|Dallas, Texas
|UFC 211
|Stipe Miocic (c) vs. Junior dos Santos
|PPV
|May 28
|Stockholm, Sweden
|UFC Fight Night Stockholm
|Alexander Gustafsson vs. Glover Teixeira
|FS1
|June 3
|Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
|UFC 212
|Jose Aldo (c) vs. Max Holloway
|PPV
|June 10
|Auckland, New Zealand
|UFC Fight Night New Zealand
|Derrick Lewis vs. Mark Hunt
|FS1
|June 25
|Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
|UFC Fight Night Oklahoma City
|Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Lee
|FS1
|July 7
|Las Vegas, Nevada
|The Ultimate Fighter Finale
|TBD
|FS1
|July 8
|Las Vegas, Nevada
|UFC 213
|TBD
|PPV
