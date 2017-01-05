UFC 2017 fight schedule: Two big PPV fights, including a return to New York

UFC is finishing up one of the most successful years in company history, thanks in part to the meteoric rise of Conor McGregor. While the company is set to wrap up its 2016 campaign on Dec. 30 when former women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey gets her shot to reclaim gold against Amanda Nunes, UFC announced its early 2017 schedule with three pay-per-view events.

The most notable event will be when UFC returns to New York for an event on Feb. 11 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Though no fights have been made yet, here's how the schedule shakes out.