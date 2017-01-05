UFC 2017 fight schedule: Two big PPV fights, including a return to New York

UFC will be back in the Empire State early in 2017 after its success with UFC 205

UFC is finishing up one of the most successful years in company history, thanks in part to the meteoric rise of Conor McGregor. While the company is set to wrap up its 2016 campaign on Dec. 30 when former women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey gets her shot to reclaim gold against Amanda Nunes, UFC announced its early 2017 schedule with three pay-per-view events.

The most notable event will be when UFC returns to New York for an event on Feb. 11 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Though no fights have been made yet, here's how the schedule shakes out.

UFC fight schedule
DateLocationEventMain EventNetwork
Jan. 15Phoenix, ArizonaUFC Fight Night PhoenixYair Rodriguez vs. B.J. PennFS1
Jan. 28Denver, ColoradoUFC Fight Night DenverValentina Schevchenko vs. Julianna PenaFox
Feb. 4Houston, TexasUFC Fight Night HoustonDennis Bermudez vs. Chan Sung JungFS1
Feb. 11Brooklyn, New YorkUFC 208Holly Holm vs. Germaine de RandamiePPV
Feb. 19Halifax, CanadaUFC Fight Night HalifaxJunior Dos Santos vs. Stefan StruveFS1
March 4Las Vegas, NevadaUFC 209TBDPPV
March 11Fortazela, BrazilUFC Fight Night BrazilVitor Belfort vs. Kelvin GastelumFS1
March 18London, EnglandUFC Fight Night LondonTBDFight Pass
