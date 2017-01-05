UFC 2017 fight schedule: Two big PPV fights, including a return to New York
UFC will be back in the Empire State early in 2017 after its success with UFC 205
UFC is finishing up one of the most successful years in company history, thanks in part to the meteoric rise of Conor McGregor. While the company is set to wrap up its 2016 campaign on Dec. 30 when former women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey gets her shot to reclaim gold against Amanda Nunes, UFC announced its early 2017 schedule with three pay-per-view events.
The most notable event will be when UFC returns to New York for an event on Feb. 11 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Though no fights have been made yet, here's how the schedule shakes out.
|UFC fight schedule
|Date
|Location
|Event
|Main Event
|Network
|Jan. 15
|Phoenix, Arizona
|UFC Fight Night Phoenix
|Yair Rodriguez vs. B.J. Penn
|FS1
|Jan. 28
|Denver, Colorado
|UFC Fight Night Denver
|Valentina Schevchenko vs. Julianna Pena
|Fox
|Feb. 4
|Houston, Texas
|UFC Fight Night Houston
|Dennis Bermudez vs. Chan Sung Jung
|FS1
|Feb. 11
|Brooklyn, New York
|UFC 208
|Holly Holm vs. Germaine de Randamie
|PPV
|Feb. 19
|Halifax, Canada
|UFC Fight Night Halifax
|Junior Dos Santos vs. Stefan Struve
|FS1
|March 4
|Las Vegas, Nevada
|UFC 209
|TBD
|PPV
|March 11
|Fortazela, Brazil
|UFC Fight Night Brazil
|Vitor Belfort vs. Kelvin Gastelum
|FS1
|March 18
|London, England
|UFC Fight Night London
|TBD
|Fight Pass
Our Latest Stories
-
UFC 207: Jones gives Rousey advice
The former light heavyweight champ gave Rousey some things to think about after her UFC 207...
-
UFC 207: Rousey releases statement
The former women's bantamweight champion is now thinking about where to go from here
-
UFC 207: Garbrandt wins 135-pound title
The 25-year old walked all over Dominick Cruz on Friday to win UFC gold
-
UFC 207: Nunes crushes Rousey
From the opening bell, Nunes was the dominant fighter and crushed Ronda Rousey
-
UFC 207: Nunes trolls Rousey after win
The women's bantamweight champion showed zero chill with this fantastic tweet
-
UFC 207: Time for Rousey to walk away
Ronda Rousey had her time in the spotlight and it's time for her to walk away
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre