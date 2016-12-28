UFC 207 prediction: Three reasons why Ronda Rousey will win in return to action

Fans around the world waited ... and waited ... and waited some more. Every month or so, there was another hint or rumor that it may finally be time for Ronda Rousey's return, but it never came to fruition.

Then, on Oct. 12, UFC president Dana White made it official that "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey is heading back into the octagon on Dec. 30 to fight for the 135-pound title again.

When she hits the octagon on Friday night, it will have been 409 days since her last MMA fight. So why will she be successful against current women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes? Here's why.

1. Extra time to prepare. In her last two fights before taking the extended hiatus, Rousey felt like she was rushing through camps and trying to get the last fights out of the way before heading to Hollywood to make movies. And everyone thought it was just fine because Rousey was undefeated and her last four fights totaled two minutes and 10 seconds of octagon action.

But when Holm dropped Rousey, the fight world stopped and took notice. You can't rush through camps and under prepare. You have to take every opponent very seriously. Now, Rousey has had plenty of time to sit back, watch and study Nunes over the last six months to see what kind of threat she will pose.

Most fighters only get a month or two to study an opponent's tendencies. Rousey will be ready.

2. Somehow in better shape than before? Rousey was never overly large by any means. She is also one of the quickest fighters in UFC when it comes to capitalizing on mistakes made by opponents and going in for the finish.

But when you see pictures like this three days before the fight, it's a little intimidating.

​Getty Images

Rousey was one of the most in-shape fighters in the world before. If she has somehow improved on even that, then the women's 135-pound division is in for a world of hurt.

3. She is the best. Forget the ring rust theory. Forget the PTSD theory. Forget all of that. Ronda Rousey is the best women's 135-pound fighter in the world. Period. In her 12 professional MMA wins, only one fight got out of the first round. It's just unheard of anywhere else in the sport to average 1:18 per fight and win each of those 12 times.

Instead of thinking the knockout loss to Holly Holm may back her off from going in fearlessly, I think it will have taught her to be more patient, especially against a fighter like Nunes who has powerful hands.

The good thing for Rousey in this fight is that Nunes is not much of a kickboxer. So while she may have to defend a couple of kicks, it won't be throughout the duration of the fight.

Nobody can touch Rousey at her best in the octagon, and on Friday, I think we're going to see Ronda out for blood.