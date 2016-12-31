UFC 207 results: Alex Garcia delivers devastating knockout blow to Mike Pyle

Alex Garcia showed the world early on he could be a threat in the welterweight division in 2017. "The Dominican Nightmare" -- also a top-10 fight nickname -- made quick work of veteran Mike Pyle on Friday night in Las Vegas, dropping Pyle with a ferocious overhand right.

WHAT A PUNCH! @AlexGarciaMMA with the brutal knockout for the 1st round win over Mike Pyle. #UFC207https://t.co/goRlQSOW3Z — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) December 31, 2016

I can't really tell if Pyle didn't see it coming or not, but the way he crumbled to the canvas seems to indicate he did not. Garcia is now 14-3 in his MMA career with 10 first-round stoppages. After the win, he called for president Dana White to give him the $50,000 KO of the Night bonus and another spot on the UFC 208 card in February.

Hard to argue with a guy coming off that win. He is now 3-2 in his last five fights.