UFC 207 results: Alex Garcia delivers devastating knockout blow to Mike Pyle

'The Dominican Nightmare' will be haunting Pyle's dreams for the next few days

Alex Garcia showed the world early on he could be a threat in the welterweight division in 2017. "The Dominican Nightmare" -- also a top-10 fight nickname -- made quick work of veteran Mike Pyle on Friday night in Las Vegas, dropping Pyle with a ferocious overhand right.

I can't really tell if Pyle didn't see it coming or not, but the way he crumbled to the canvas seems to indicate he did not. Garcia is now 14-3 in his MMA career with 10 first-round stoppages. After the win, he called for president Dana White to give him the $50,000 KO of the Night bonus and another spot on the UFC 208 card in February.

Hard to argue with a guy coming off that win. He is now 3-2 in his last five fights.

