UFC 207 results -- Amanda Nunes obliterates Ronda Rousey with first-round TKO

Amanda Nunes is the baddest woman on the planet. That's the title you get when you destroy Ronda Rousey in under a minute. Nunes defended her title with a precision striking display that Rousey had absolutely no answer for.

From the opening bell, Nunes came out firing punches that caught Rousey clean through her defense and after a barrage of punches, referee Herb Dean stepped in to stop the fight 48 seconds into the fight. The loss seems to be the final passing of the torch from Rousey to the next generation of women's bantamweight fighters. With the second straight loss, it would seem as though Rousey's UFC career has likely come to a close.

Meanwhile, Nunes proved that her win over Miesha Tate at UFC 200 was no fluke as she dominated again to retain her title in impressive fashion. Nunes has proven herself as the world's best female fighter and now the question is the same as it was for Rousey in her prime; who in the division can give her a challenge?

With Holly Holm moving up to the newly formed featherweight division, Nunes has defeated the only two previous bantamweight champions and the current No. 2 contender behind Rousey is Valentina Shevchenko, who Nunes beat back in May. If Julianna Pena beats Shevchenko in January, she would be the logical challenger, but after seeing what Nunes did in dismantling Tate and Rousey, it's hard to imagine anyone taking the belt away any time soon.

UFC 207 results Winner Loser Result Amanda Nunes (c) Ronda Rousey First-round TKO Cody Garbrandt (c) Dominick Cruz Unanimous decision T.J. Dillashaw John Lineker Unanimous decision Dong Hyun Kim Tarec Saffiedine Split decision Ray Borg Louis Smolka Unanimous decision

