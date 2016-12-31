UFC 207: Ronda Rousey says she needs to 'take some time to think about the future'
The former women's bantamweight champion is now thinking about where to go from here
Ronda Rousey is in a place for the first time in her professional career. Coming off of consecutive knockout losses in which she did not look competitive at all, Rousey is heading back to the drawing board.
"I want to say thank you to all of my fans who have been there for me in not only the greatest moments but in the most difficult ones. Words cannot convey how much your love and support means to me," Rousey said in a statement to ESPN.
"Returning to not just fighting, but winning, was my entire focus this past year. However, sometimes -- even when you prepare and give everything you have and want something so badly -- it doesn't work how you planned. I take pride in seeing how far the women's division has come in the UFC and commend all the other women who have been part of making this possible, including Amanda.
"I need to take some time to reflect and think about the future. Thank you for believing in me and understanding."
It's the first public statement Rousey has made surrounding her fight at UFC 207. She did no media pre- or post-fight Friday in Las Vegas, leading many to question her mentality heading into the fight with Amanda Nunes.
