UFC 207 -- Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes: Predictions, picks, fight card, odds

The time has come. After over a year layoff, Ronda Rousey is set to fight once again in a UFC octagon. The last time we saw her, "Rowdy" was knocked out for the first time in her professional career.

Hell, it was only the second time she had been out of the first round.

In her way stands the third different woman to hold the bantamweight crown since that loss in Amanda Nunes. The "Lioness" is as ferocious as the nickname would indicate -- riding a four fight winning streak including the brutal stoppage against Miesha Tate to win the belt.

Plus, Dominick Cruz will defend his bantamweight belt against hot shot prospect Cody Garbrandt.

Despite the fight card lightening up after Cain Velasquez was deemed "unfit to fight" by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, UFC 207 still rounds out well at the top. Here's how the main card looks for Friday, Dec. 30 with the latest odds from Bovada.

UFC 207 odds Favorite Challenger Weightclass Ronda Rousey, -140 Amanda Nunes (c), +120 Women's bantamweight title Dominick Cruz (c), -225 Cody Garbrandt, +175 Bantamweight title T.J. Dillashaw, -240 John Lineker, +190 Bantamweight Dong Hyun Kim, -145 Tarec Saffiedine, +115 Welterweight Ray Borg, -135 Louis Smolka, +105 Flyweight

With the return of Rousey, we gathered up our most intelligent pickers to take a crack at the top three fights on the card with an explanation of some of their picks. Those experts include: Bill Reiter (National Columnist), Robby Kalland (MMA/Boxing writer), Matthew Coca (Producer), Michael Mormile (MMA producer) and Brandon Wise (MMA writer/editor).

Fights Reiter Kalland Coca Mormile Wise Rousey vs. Nunes (c) Nunes Nunes Rousey Nunes Rousey Cruz (c) vs. Garbrandt Garbrandt Garbrandt Garbrandt Cruz Garbrandt Dillashaw vs. Lineker Dillashaw Dillashaw Dillashaw Dillashaw Lineker

Reiter on why Nunes wins: Rousey is off balance, on life-tilt and heading into a fight against one of the MMA's best strikers. Nunes is a foe who has never been submitted since her pro career began and who represents a Frankenstein effect for Rousey: A top-notch opponent in the division Rousey herself created that, born of that cauldron of excellence and changing champions, will end the career of one of UFC's most notable personalities.

Wise on why Rousey wins: They say "Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned." That needs to be changed to Rousey because she is far and away the best women's UFC fighter we have seen in the octagon. When you think that only two of her 13 professional fights have even made it out of the first round, coupled with the fact that she is pissed off with a point to make, it's hard to bet against the "Rowdy" one.

Mormile on why Cruz wins: Dominick Cruz will retain his belt for the same reason he wins every fight. His striking and movement is unique. Cruz has a high fight IQ and if he gets in danger, he takes the action to the ground. I don't think Garbrandt will be able consistently land his massive shots on the veteran champion. Cruz wins a unanimous decision.