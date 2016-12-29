UFC 207 -- Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes: Predictions, picks, fight card, odds
Here's who the experts at CBS Sports are picking at UFC 207 on Friday in Las Vegas
The time has come. After over a year layoff, Ronda Rousey is set to fight once again in a UFC octagon. The last time we saw her, "Rowdy" was knocked out for the first time in her professional career.
Hell, it was only the second time she had been out of the first round.
In her way stands the third different woman to hold the bantamweight crown since that loss in Amanda Nunes. The "Lioness" is as ferocious as the nickname would indicate -- riding a four fight winning streak including the brutal stoppage against Miesha Tate to win the belt.
Plus, Dominick Cruz will defend his bantamweight belt against hot shot prospect Cody Garbrandt.
Despite the fight card lightening up after Cain Velasquez was deemed "unfit to fight" by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, UFC 207 still rounds out well at the top. Here's how the main card looks for Friday, Dec. 30 with the latest odds from Bovada.
|UFC 207 odds
|Favorite
|Challenger
|Weightclass
|Ronda Rousey, -140
|Amanda Nunes (c), +120
|Women's bantamweight title
|Dominick Cruz (c), -225
|Cody Garbrandt, +175
|Bantamweight title
|T.J. Dillashaw, -240
|John Lineker, +190
|Bantamweight
|Dong Hyun Kim, -145
|Tarec Saffiedine, +115
|Welterweight
|Ray Borg, -135
|Louis Smolka, +105
|Flyweight
With the return of Rousey, we gathered up our most intelligent pickers to take a crack at the top three fights on the card with an explanation of some of their picks. Those experts include: Bill Reiter (National Columnist), Robby Kalland (MMA/Boxing writer), Matthew Coca (Producer), Michael Mormile (MMA producer) and Brandon Wise (MMA writer/editor).
|Fights
|Reiter
|Kalland
|Coca
|Mormile
|Wise
|Rousey vs. Nunes (c)
|Nunes
|Nunes
|Rousey
|Nunes
|Rousey
|Cruz (c) vs. Garbrandt
|Garbrandt
|Garbrandt
|Garbrandt
|Cruz
|Garbrandt
|Dillashaw vs. Lineker
|Dillashaw
|Dillashaw
|Dillashaw
|Dillashaw
|Lineker
Reiter on why Nunes wins: Rousey is off balance, on life-tilt and heading into a fight against one of the MMA's best strikers. Nunes is a foe who has never been submitted since her pro career began and who represents a Frankenstein effect for Rousey: A top-notch opponent in the division Rousey herself created that, born of that cauldron of excellence and changing champions, will end the career of one of UFC's most notable personalities.
Wise on why Rousey wins: They say "Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned." That needs to be changed to Rousey because she is far and away the best women's UFC fighter we have seen in the octagon. When you think that only two of her 13 professional fights have even made it out of the first round, coupled with the fact that she is pissed off with a point to make, it's hard to bet against the "Rowdy" one.
Mormile on why Cruz wins: Dominick Cruz will retain his belt for the same reason he wins every fight. His striking and movement is unique. Cruz has a high fight IQ and if he gets in danger, he takes the action to the ground. I don't think Garbrandt will be able consistently land his massive shots on the veteran champion. Cruz wins a unanimous decision.
Our Latest Stories
-
UFC 207: How to watch, live stream
Here's everything you need to know ahead of the title showdowns at 135 pounds on Friday
-
Rousey will get KO'd at UFC 207
Rousey helped make the women's bantamweight division what it is, but it will ultimately be...
-
2016 UFC Fight of the Year rankings
Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz were great against one another, but another battle takes our top...
-
2016 UFC Fighter of the Year rankings
The Irishman may be the loudest in UFC, but he wasn't the best fighter in 2016
-
Ronda Rousey, Amanda Nunes highlights
Catch up on these two top competitors best highlights as they get ready to fight on Friday
-
UFC 207: Why Rousey will win
The former women's bantamweight champion has plenty to prove on Friday against Amanda Nune...
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre