UFC 207 -- Rousey vs. Nunes: Live stream, how to watch, start time, fight card, odds

Ronda Rousey is set to fight once again in a UFC octagon. The last time we saw her, "Rowdy" was knocked out for the first time in her professional career.

Hell, it was only the second time she had a fight go beyond the first round. In her way stands the third different woman to hold the bantamweight crown since that loss in Amanda Nunes. The "Lioness" is as ferocious as the nickname would indicate -- riding a four fight winning streak including the brutal stoppage against Miesha Tate to win the belt.

Plus, Dominick Cruz will defend his bantamweight belt against hot shot prospect Cody Garbrandt.

Despite the fight card lightening up after Cain Velasquez was deemed "unfit to fight" by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, UFC 207 still rounds out well at the top. Here's how the main card looks for the unusual Friday, Dec. 30 card with the latest odds from Bovada.

UFC 207 odds Favorite Challenger Weightclass Ronda Rousey, -150 Amanda Nunes (c), +120 Women's bantamweight title Dominick Cruz (c), -225 Cody Garbrandt, +175 Bantamweight title T.J. Dillashaw, -250 John Lineker, +195 Bantamweight Dong Hyun Kim, -150 Tarec Saffiedine, +120 Welterweight Ray Borg, -150 Louis Smolka, +120 Flyweight



As noted above, this card will take place on Friday night in Las Vegas, the day before New Year's Eve. The action will begin at 8 p.m. ET with a four-fight prelim card on FS1 followed by the full five-fight main card on PPV beginning at 10 p.m. ET.

You can order the PPV through your local cable provider to your television for $59.99. You can also stream the fight through UFC.TV and purchase the fight from there as well. Streaming options will be available through Fox Sports Go, XBOX, Amazon Firestick, Apple TV, Roku, Playstation and much more.