UFC 207 salaries: Ronda Rousey purse money 30 times that of Amanda Nunes

So maybe this is why Ronda Rousey decided to come back to UFC after all. The former women's bantamweight champion will be taking home $3 million for her bout on Friday -- just for showing up, according to the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Per NSAC, Ronda Rousey's disclosed fight purse tonight is $3 million. No win bonus. Amanda Nunes is $100k/$100k. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 31, 2016

Rousey ties Conor McGregor for the largest disclosed payout in UFC history after McGregor took home the same amount at UFC 202 in August.

Meanwhile, Rousey's opponent, champion Amanda Nunes, will only bring in $100,000 to show, though she can double it with a win.

It's still incredible that Rousey will earn 30 times her opponent despite not fighting in over 13 months. Also of note, the co-main event challenger, bantamweight Cody Garbrandt, will earn $200,000 just for showing up with no win bonus.

Still, it shows who the biggest names are in the sport when the largest payouts have gone to Rousey ($3 million), McGregor ($3 million) and Brock Lesnar ($2.5 million, UFC 200).