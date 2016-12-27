UFC 207: Watch Ronda Rousey, Amanda Nunes highlights ahead of title fight
Catch up on these two top competitors best highlights as they get ready to fight on Friday
Ronda Rousey is set to make her first appearance in UFC since the devastating loss to Holly Holm last December. The former women's bantamweight champion is looking to reclaim the gold that has changed hands twice since that loss and now belongs to her opponent: Amanda Nunes.
As the hype around this fight begins to build, you can check out both Rousey and Nunes' best highlights.
First, we check in on Rousey and her second defeat on Miesha Tate at UFC 168.
Then, Tate secured gold after beating Holly Holm in March. Her first (and only) title defense came against Nunes at UFC 200 where "The Lioness" put on a brilliant striking display to capture the belt.
