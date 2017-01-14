UFC 208: Anderson Silva vs. Derek Brunson added to pay-per-view fight card

Well that's one way to spice up a card. Anderson 'The Spider' Silva is coming back to the octagon on Feb. 11 in Brooklyn, New York to take on fellow 185-pound contender Derek Brunson.

Silva, who most recently lost to Daniel Cormier at UFC 200 when he stepped in for Jon Jones on two-days notice, has not earned a victory in the octagon since 2012 when he was still reigning as the middleweight champion.

Silva beat Nick Diaz via unanimous decision in 2015, but was later turned into a No Contest after Silva failed a post-fight drug test. He still holds the record for most consecutive UFC title defenses (10) and most consecutive wins in UFC history (16).

Brunson, meanwhile, boasts a 16-4 mark and is coming off of first-round TKO at the hands of Robert Whittaker. Before that, Brunson rattled off five consecutive wins including four stoppages.

Silva-Brunson adds some pop to a New York card in need of some firepower. The event will be headlined by the inaugural women's featherweight title fight between Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie, coupled with Jacare Souza vs. Tim Boestch and Glover Teixeira vs. Jared Cannonier.