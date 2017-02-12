UFC 208: Despite controversy and old age, Anderson Silva plans to keep fighting

"The Spider" may be on its last legs, but there's still some venom left to spit.

Anderson Silva won a controversial decision on Saturday night over Derek Brunson, taking it unanimously on all three judges' scorecard, for his first official win since 2012. But still, at 41, Silva looked sluggish and slow at times.

"I'm old," Silva said after the fight. "I'm very old.

"Yeah, the last round. The last round I say, 'Oh my gosh, I'm an old man now. Jesus Christ.' But I think, this is not important. Because when I go inside a cage, I don't care -- 41, 42, 43 -- I just put my heart into it. That's all."

Many thought Silva had no chance at winning the decision, but when the scores were announced, one judge gave Silva all three rounds of the bout. Silva actually thought he won the first two rounds of the fight.

"I think I won two rounds," he said. "I think so, but it's a good question for the judge. Because I defended the takedown, and the last round ... I attacked more."

But for Silva, the bigger development was just being able to continue to compete in the octagon.

"I am so happy," he said. "I am so happy because first of all I love fighting. Second, sometimes when people talk to me and say, 'Why don't you stop? You don't need to prove nothing anymore,' and I respond, 'Because this is my heart. Fighting's my life.' And when you go inside the cage I'm back to when I was 30 years old, and just happy. And I just stay happy, because this is my life."

The biggest question is if Silva really wants to continue fighting as he says, who could he compete against? Brunson was clearly a bit intimidated by Silva's mystique, respecting Silva's counter striking and speed. But once he finally got Silva to go on the offensive, Brunson landed significant shots, especially from the clinch.

Now, I know the current middleweight champion is 38 years old and the man Silva lost to in a bit of controversy last year (Michael Bisping), but there's way more deserving fighters to get a shot at the belt ahead of Silva including fellow Brazilian who won the fight before him -- Jacare Souza.

If it's about finding Silva an opponent he could actually beat, it feels like you need to look outside of the top 15 rankings to make it happen.