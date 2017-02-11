UFC 208: Fighter out of unprecedented fifth straight bout with medical issue
Ian McCall has been booked and booked for fights, but hasn't stepped in the cage since 2015
Ian McCall has the worst luck of any UFC fighter.
The man they call "Uncle Creepy" was finally set to step back in the octagon after having his previous four bouts called off for one reason or another.
Now, he won't make his return on Saturday because of gastrointestinal issues, UFC announced on Saturday morning.
McCall (13-5-1) last fought in January 2015 when he lost via unanimous decision to John Lineker. McCall was then expected to fight in August 2015, but pulled out with an injury.
A year later, McCall was set to fight Justin Scoggins, but just two days before the fight, Scoggins said he would not be able to make weight and the bout was scrapped. Two months later, McCall was once again set to fight, this time against Ray Borg, but Borg pulled out three days before the bout with an illness. UFC couldn't find him a replacement and the bout was canceled.
On Nov. 19, 2016, McCall was finally set to return to the octagon, but his opponent Neil Seery pulled out with an illness.
UFC 208 was originally set to feature 13 fights, but with this news and a missed weight at weigh ins on Friday, the card is down to 10 fights.
