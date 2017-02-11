UFC 208 -- Holm vs. de Randamie: How to watch, start time, stream, fight card, odds

This UFC event did catch some people off guard. Many were unsure initially when the card was announced if the company would have a champion to put in the cage with three different title and four champions battling just three months ago at UFC 205. Many title holders wanted to take a little time to recover from a busy 2016, so UFC came up with the next best thing: create a new weight division.

It was a long time coming, but UFC now has its third women's weightclass at 145 pounds and on Saturday, former 135-pound champ Holly Holm will battle Germaine de Randamie for the first 145-pound strap.

Holm (10-2) is riding a two-fight losing streak while de Randamie (6-3) has two consecutive knockout wins. From a stylistic standpoint, this should be a fun one to watch.

Plus, we see if Anderson Silva can get his first win since 2012 when he steps in the cage with Derek Brunson.

It all gets started at 8 p.m. ET with the prelim fights live on Fox Sports 1 before action switches over to PPV beginning at 10 p.m. ET.

Here's how the main card shakes out with the latest odds from Bovada.

Favorite Challenger Weightclass Germaine de Randamie (-135) Holly Holm (+105) Women's featherweight title Derek Brunson (-155) Anderson Silva (+125) Middleweight Jacare Souza (-550) Tim Boestch (+375) Middleweight Glover Teixeira (-210) Jared Cannonier (+170) Light heavyweight Dustin Poirer (-450) Jim Miller (+325) Lightweight

You can watch the prelims portion of the fights on Fox Sports 1 through your local cable provider or on your mobile/set top device with the Fox Sports Go app.

When the PPV begins, you can purchase that through your TV for $59.99. You can also buy it on your laptop, mobile or set top device through UFC.TV and watch the bouts from there.