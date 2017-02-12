UFC 208 results: Anderson Silva wins one of the strangest decisions ever
Silva didn't look like his old self, but it was enough in the judges' eyes to give him the victory
Call it a makeup call, Anderson Silva.
The former middleweight champion -- and arguably best fighter of all time -- earned a unanimous decision victory against Derek Brunson on Saturday night in Brooklyn, though it caught most by surprise.
Silva landed only 57 strikes in the fight to Brunson's 127, and Brunson scored two takedowns with a total control time of 3:52, but it was enough in the judges' eyes. The judges scored the bout 29-28, 29-28 and 30-27 -- all for Silva. CBSSports.com saw it going the other way with Brunson winning the bout 30-27 while controlling each round.
Silva was incredibly emotional after the fight, breaking down immediately after his name was announced.
Thank YOU, @SpiderAnderson! #UFC208pic.twitter.com/PILN2gYoRr— #UFC208 (@ufc) February 12, 2017
"Now I fight just to give a gift for everybody here. I know I'm too old for fighting. I know," Silva said in the octagon. "For a long time, it was my dream to fight here in New York."
It was Silva's first victory since 2012. He went 1,582 days between wins.
Brunson was incredibly broken up after the fight.
Silva, 41, sure has given everything he has to the sport, and we all love him for it. I just wish it would have been a more convincing win for the longtime UFC middleweight champion.
