UFC 208 results: Germaine de Randamie beats Holly Holm by decision for title

Germaine de Randamie is officially the first UFC women's featherweight champion, but her victory Saturday night at UFC 208 came with some controversy.

Though de Randamie outclassed her opponent, Holly Holm, for much of the bout, but it was marred by some late-fight antics. De Randamie threw late punches after the horn in two rounds but didn't lose points from the judges for her actions.

Instead, she went on to win by unanimous decision -- 48-47 on all three cards.

Despite Holm's aggressiveness and tempo, de Randamie was able to time up her shots easily and land solid counter punches right on the chin. By being patient and letting Holm force the action, de Randamie found herself able to sit back in a defensive posture and wait for the lanes to open up -- similar to what Anderson Silva did in the co-main event.

Holm came on strong late in the fight, controlling de Randamie up against the cage for most of the fourth and fifth rounds. She landed a solid right to her chin that seemed to knock de Randamie off her feet, but because Holm was in the clinch, she could not capitalize on it.

It would have been interesting to see if that point deduction for punches after the bell came into play with all three judges only having the two fighters a point apart.

De Randamie, who is now on a three-fight winning streak, knows she will likely face Cris Cyborg, the woman who was supposed to be in this main event, next; however, de Randamie said she will need to undergo surgery for a torn ligament in her hand before that happens.

Elsewhere on the card, Silva scored one of the strangest recent decision wins against Derek Brunson. Not only did Silva win by decision, the judges made it a unanimous one.

At no point did CBSSports.com see Silva in that much control. In fact, we saw it as a possible unanimous decision win for Brunson. But it was still good for Silva to get a victory -- his first since 2012. He even broke out some of his vintage moves for the fans, who he says is the only reason he keeps fighting.

Earlier, Jacare Souza continued to show why he's one of the best submission artists in the world by grabbing a hold of Tim Boetsch's arm and refusing to let go, earning a first-round submission victory against the veteran in his final fight under contract with UFC. Souza controlled the action in the first round, keeping Boetsch on his back until he was finally able to snatch his arm and force the submission.

Here's how the rest of the main card went down.

UFC 208 results Winner Loser Result Germaine de Randamie* Holly Holm Unanimous decision Anderson Silva Derek Brunson Unanimous decision Jacare Souza Tim Boetsch First-round submission (Kimura) Glover Teixeira Jared Cannonier Unanimous decision Dustin Poirer Jim Miller Majority decision * De Randamie became the first women's featherweight champion

Catch up with all the action from the night. If you are unable to view the updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.